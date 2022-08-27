Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
Ljubljana, 27. avgusta - Izidi 4. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi, 4. krog: - sobota, 27. avgust: Southampton - Manchester United 0:1 (0:0) Brentford - Everton 1:1 (0:1) Brighton - Leeds 1:0 (0:0) Chelsea - Leicester 2:1 (0:0) Liverpool - Bournemouth 9:0 (5:0) Manchester City - Crystal Palace 4:2 (0:2) 18.30 Arsenal - Fulham - nedelja, 28. avgust: 15.00 Aston Villa - West Ham 15.00 Wolverhampton - Newcastle 17.30 Nottingham Forest - Tottenham - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 4 3 1 0 13:5 10 2. Brighton 4 3 1 0 5:1 10 3. Arsenal 3 3 0 0 9:2 9 4. Tottenham 3 2 1 0 7:3 7 5. Leeds 4 2 1 1 7:4 7 6. Chelsea 4 2 1 1 5:6 7 7. Manchester United 4 2 0 2 4:7 6 8. Liverpool 4 1 2 1 13:5 5 9. Brentford 4 1 2 1 9:6 5 10. Newcastle 3 1 2 0 5:3 5 11. Fulham 3 1 2 0 5:4 5 12. Nottingham Forest 3 1 1 1 2:3 4 13. Crystal Palace 4 1 1 2 6:8 4 14. Southampton 4 1 1 2 5:8 4 15. Aston Villa 3 1 0 2 3:6 3 16. Bournemouth 4 1 0 3 2:16 3 17. Everton 4 0 2 2 3:5 2 18. Wolverhampton 3 0 1 2 1:3 1 19. Leicester 4 0 1 3 6:10 1 20. West Ham 3 0 0 3 0:5 0