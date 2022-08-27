Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

Ljubljana, 27. avgusta - Izidi 4. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 4. krog:
- sobota, 27. avgust:
Southampton - Manchester United        0:1 (0:0)
Brentford - Everton                    1:1 (0:1)
Brighton - Leeds                       1:0 (0:0)
Chelsea - Leicester                    2:1 (0:0)
Liverpool - Bournemouth                9:0 (5:0)
Manchester City - Crystal Palace       4:2 (0:2)
18.30 Arsenal - Fulham

- nedelja, 28. avgust:
15.00 Aston Villa - West Ham
15.00 Wolverhampton - Newcastle
17.30 Nottingham Forest - Tottenham

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City          4  3 1 0 13:5 10
 2. Brighton                 4  3 1 0  5:1 10
 3. Arsenal                  3  3 0 0  9:2  9
 4. Tottenham                3  2 1 0  7:3  7
 5. Leeds                    4  2 1 1  7:4  7
 6. Chelsea                  4  2 1 1  5:6  7
 7. Manchester United        4  2 0 2  4:7  6
 8. Liverpool                4  1 2 1 13:5  5
 9. Brentford                4  1 2 1  9:6  5
10. Newcastle                3  1 2 0  5:3  5
11. Fulham                   3  1 2 0  5:4  5
12. Nottingham Forest        3  1 1 1  2:3  4
13. Crystal Palace           4  1 1 2  6:8  4
14. Southampton              4  1 1 2  5:8  4
15. Aston Villa              3  1 0 2  3:6  3
16. Bournemouth              4  1 0 3  2:16 3
17. Everton                  4  0 2 2  3:5  2
18. Wolverhampton            3  0 1 2  1:3  1
19. Leicester                4  0 1 3  6:10 1
20. West Ham                 3  0 0 3  0:5  0
alz/am/nem/tb/alz
© STA, 2022