Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
Ljubljana, 27. avgusta - Izidi 4. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 4. krog: - sobota, 27. avgust: Southampton - Manchester United 0:1 (0:0) 16.00 Brentford - Everton 16.00 Brighton - Leeds 16.00 Chelsea - Leicester 16.00 Liverpool - Bournemouth 16.00 Manchester City - Crystal Palace 18.30 Arsenal - Fulham - nedelja, 28. avgust: 15.00 Aston Villa - West Ham 15.00 Wolverhampton - Newcastle 17.30 Nottingham Forest - Tottenham - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 3 3 0 0 9:2 9 2. Manchester City 3 2 1 0 9:3 7 3. Tottenham 3 2 1 0 7:3 7 4. Leeds 3 2 1 0 7:3 7 5. Brighton 3 2 1 0 4:1 7 6. Manchester United 4 2 0 2 4:7 6 7. Newcastle 3 1 2 0 5:3 5 8. Fulham 3 1 2 0 5:4 5 9. Brentford 3 1 1 1 8:5 4 10. Crystal Palace 3 1 1 1 4:4 4 11. Nottingham Forest 3 1 1 1 2:3 4 12. Chelsea 3 1 1 1 3:5 4 13. Southampton 4 1 1 2 5:8 4 14. Aston Villa 3 1 0 2 3:6 3 15. Bournemouth 3 1 0 2 2:7 3 16. Liverpool 3 0 2 1 4:5 2 17. Everton 3 0 1 2 2:4 1 18. Wolverhampton 3 0 1 2 1:3 1 19. Leicester 3 0 1 2 5:8 1 20. West Ham 3 0 0 3 0:5 0