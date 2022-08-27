Uporabniško ime
Geslo

Še nimate uporabniškega imena in gesla?
Registrirajte se.

Pomoč

Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

Ljubljana, 27. avgusta - Izidi 4. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

Hrvaška, Zagreb.
Nogomet, nogometno igrišče, žoge.
Foto: Hina/STA
Arhiv Hina/STA

* Izidi, 4. krog:
- sobota, 27. avgust:
Southampton - Manchester United        0:1 (0:0)
16.00 Brentford - Everton
16.00 Brighton - Leeds
16.00 Chelsea - Leicester
16.00 Liverpool - Bournemouth
16.00 Manchester City - Crystal Palace
18.30 Arsenal - Fulham

- nedelja, 28. avgust:
15.00 Aston Villa - West Ham
15.00 Wolverhampton - Newcastle
17.30 Nottingham Forest - Tottenham

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                  3  3 0 0  9:2  9
 2. Manchester City          3  2 1 0  9:3  7
 3. Tottenham                3  2 1 0  7:3  7
 4. Leeds                    3  2 1 0  7:3  7
 5. Brighton                 3  2 1 0  4:1  7
 6. Manchester United        4  2 0 2  4:7  6
 7. Newcastle                3  1 2 0  5:3  5
 8. Fulham                   3  1 2 0  5:4  5
 9. Brentford                3  1 1 1  8:5  4
10. Crystal Palace           3  1 1 1  4:4  4
11. Nottingham Forest        3  1 1 1  2:3  4
12. Chelsea                  3  1 1 1  3:5  4
13. Southampton              4  1 1 2  5:8  4
14. Aston Villa              3  1 0 2  3:6  3
15. Bournemouth              3  1 0 2  2:7  3
16. Liverpool                3  0 2 1  4:5  2
17. Everton                  3  0 1 2  2:4  1
18. Wolverhampton            3  0 1 2  1:3  1
19. Leicester                3  0 1 2  5:8  1
20. West Ham                 3  0 0 3  0:5  0
alz/am/nem/tb/alz
© STA, 2022