Izidi angleške nogometne lige
Manchester, 22. avgusta - Izidi 3. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 3. krog: - sobota, 20. avgust: Tottenham - Wolverhampton 1:0 (0:0) Crystal Palace - Aston Villa 3:1 (1:1) Everton - Nottingham Forest 1:1 (0:0) Fulham - Brentford 3:2 (2:1) Leicester - Southampton 1:2 (0:0) Bournemouth - Arsenal 0:3 (0:2) - nedelja, 21. avgust: Leeds - Chelsea 3:0 (2:0) West Ham - Brighton 0:2 (0:1) Newcastle - Manchester City 3:3 (2:1) - ponedeljek, 22. avgust: Manchester United - Liverpool 2:1 (1:0) - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 3 3 0 0 9:2 9 2. Manchester City 3 2 1 0 9:3 7 3. Tottenham 3 2 1 0 7:3 7 4. Leeds 3 2 1 0 7:3 7 5. Brighton 3 2 1 0 4:1 7 6. Newcastle 3 1 2 0 5:3 5 7. Fulham 3 1 2 0 5:4 5 8. Brentford 3 1 1 1 8:5 4 9. Crystal Palace 3 1 1 1 4:4 4 10. Nottingham Forest 3 1 1 1 2:3 4 11. Southampton 3 1 1 1 5:7 4 12. Chelsea 3 1 1 1 3:5 4 13. Aston Villa 3 1 0 2 3:6 3 14. Manchester United 3 1 0 2 3:7 3 15. Bournemouth 3 1 0 2 2:7 3 16. Liverpool 3 0 2 1 4:5 2 17. Everton 3 0 1 2 2:4 1 18. Wolverhampton 3 0 1 2 1:3 1 19. Leicester 3 0 1 2 5:8 1 20. West Ham 3 0 0 3 0:5 0