Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 21. avgusta - Izidi 3. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 3. krog:
- sobota, 20. avgust:
Tottenham - Wolverhampton              1:0 (0:0)
Crystal Palace - Aston Villa           3:1 (1:1)
Everton - Nottingham Forest            1:1 (0:0)
Fulham - Brentford                     3:2 (2:1)
Leicester - Southampton                1:2 (0:0)
Bournemouth - Arsenal                  0:3 (0:2)

- nedelja, 21. avgust:
Leeds - Chelsea                        3:0 (2:0)
West Ham - Brighton                    0:2 (0:1)
Newcastle - Manchester City            3:3 (2:1)

- ponedeljek, 22. avgust:
21.00 Manchester United - Liverpool

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                  3  3 0 0  9:2  9
 2. Manchester City          3  2 1 0  9:3  7
 3. Tottenham                3  2 1 0  7:3  7
 4. Leeds                    3  2 1 0  7:3  7
 5. Brighton                 3  2 1 0  4:1  7
 6. Newcastle                3  1 2 0  5:3  5
 7. Fulham                   3  1 2 0  5:4  5
 8. Brentford                3  1 1 1  8:5  4
 9. Crystal Palace           3  1 1 1  4:4  4
10. Nottingham Forest        3  1 1 1  2:3  4
11. Southampton              3  1 1 1  5:7  4
12. Chelsea                  3  1 1 1  3:5  4
13. Aston Villa              3  1 0 2  3:6  3
14. Bournemouth              3  1 0 2  2:7  3
15. Liverpool                2  0 2 0  3:3  2
16. Everton                  3  0 1 2  2:4  1
17. Wolverhampton            3  0 1 2  1:3  1
18. Leicester                3  0 1 2  5:8  1
19. Manchester United        2  0 0 2  1:6  0
20. West Ham                 3  0 0 3  0:5  0
alz/nem/tb/alz
© STA, 2022