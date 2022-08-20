Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 20. avgusta - Izidi 3. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 3. krog:
- sobota, 20. avgust:
Tottenham - Wolverhampton           1:0 (0:0)
Crystal Palace - Aston Villa        3:1 (1:1)
Everton - Nottingham Forest         1:1 (0:0)
Fulham - Brentford                  3:2 (2:1)
Leicester - Southampton             1:2 (0:0)
Bournemouth - Arsenal               0:3 (0:2)

- nedelja, 21. avgust:
15.00 Leeds - Chelsea
15.00 West Ham - Brighton
17.30 Newcastle - Manchester City

- ponedeljek, 22. avgust:
21.00 Manchester United - Liverpool

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                  3 3 0 0 9:2  9
 2. Tottenham                3 2 1 0 7:3  7
 3. Manchester City          2 2 0 0 6:0  6
 4. Fulham                   3 1 2 0 5:4  5
 5. Brentford                3 1 1 1 8:5  4
 6. Newcastle                2 1 1 0 2:0  4
 7. Leeds                    2 1 1 0 4:3  4
 8. Chelsea                  2 1 1 0 3:2  4
 9. Brighton                 2 1 1 0 2:1  4
10. Crystal Palace           3 1 1 1 4:4  4
11. Nottingham Forest        3 1 1 1 2:3  4
12. Southampton              3 1 1 1 5:7  4
13. Aston Villa              3 1 0 2 3:6  3
14. Bournemouth              3 1 0 2 2:7  3
15. Liverpool                2 0 2 0 3:3  2
16. Everton                  3 0 1 2 2:4  1
17. Wolverhampton            3 0 1 2 1:3  1
18. Leicester                3 0 1 2 5:8  1
19. West Ham                 2 0 0 2 0:3  0
20. Manchester United        2 0 0 2 1:6  0
nem/tb
© STA, 2022