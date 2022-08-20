Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 20. avgusta - Izidi 3. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 3. krog: - sobota, 20. avgust: Tottenham - Wolverhampton 1:0 (0:0) Crystal Palace - Aston Villa 3:1 (1:1) Everton - Nottingham Forest 1:1 (0:0) Fulham - Brentford 3:2 (2:1) Leicester - Southampton 1:2 (0:0) 18.30 Bournemouth - Arsenal - nedelja, 21. avgust: 15.00 Leeds - Chelsea 15.00 West Ham - Brighton 17.30 Newcastle - Manchester City - ponedeljek, 22. avgust: 21.00 Manchester United - Liverpool - lestvica: 1. Tottenham 3 2 1 0 7:3 7 2. Manchester City 2 2 0 0 6:0 6 3. Arsenal 2 2 0 0 6:2 6 4. Fulham 3 1 2 0 5:4 5 5. Brentford 3 1 1 1 8:5 4 6. Newcastle 2 1 1 0 2:0 4 7. Leeds 2 1 1 0 4:3 4 8. Chelsea 2 1 1 0 3:2 4 9. Brighton 2 1 1 0 2:1 4 10. Crystal Palace 3 1 1 1 4:4 4 11. Nottingham Forest 3 1 1 1 2:3 4 12. Southampton 3 1 1 1 5:7 4 13. Bournemouth 2 1 0 1 2:4 3 14. Aston Villa 3 1 0 2 3:6 3 15. Liverpool 2 0 2 0 3:3 2 16. Everton 3 0 1 2 2:4 1 17. Wolverhampton 3 0 1 2 1:3 1 18. Leicester 3 0 1 2 5:8 1 19. West Ham 2 0 0 2 0:3 0 20. Manchester United 2 0 0 2 1:6 0