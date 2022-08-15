Uporabniško ime
Geslo

Še nimate uporabniškega imena in gesla?
Registrirajte se.

Pomoč

Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 15. avgusta - Izidi 2. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi:
- sobota, 13. 8.:
Aston Villa - Everton                    2:1 (1:0)
Brighton - Newcastle                     0:0
Arsenal - Leicester                      4:2 (2:0)
Southampton - Leeds                      2:2 (0:0)
Manchester City - Bournemouth            4:0 (3:0)
Wolverhampton - Fulham                   0:0
Brentford - Manchester United            4:0 (4:0)

- nedelja, 14. 8.:
Nottingham - West Ham                    1:0 (1:0)
Chelsea - Tottenham                      2:2 (1:0)

- ponedeljek, 15. 8.:
Liverpool - Crystal Palace               1:1 (0:1)

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City          2  2  0  0  6:0  6
 2. Arsenal                  2  2  0  0  6:2  6
 3. Brentford                2  1  1  0  6:2  4
 4. Tottenham                2  1  1  0  6:3  4
 5. Newcastle                2  1  1  0  2:0  4
 6. Leeds                    2  1  1  0  4:3  4
 7. Chelsea                  2  1  1  0  3:2  4
 8. Brighton                 2  1  1  0  2:1  4
 9. Aston Villa              2  1  0  1  2:3  3
10. Nottingham Forest        2  1  0  1  1:2  3
11. Bournemouth              2  1  0  1  2:4  3
12. Liverpool                2  0  2  0  3:3  2
13. Fulham                   2  0  2  0  2:2  2
14. Wolverhampton            2  0  1  1  1:2  1
15. Leicester                2  0  1  1  4:6  1
16. Crystal Palace           2  0  1  1  1:3  1
17. Southampton              2  0  1  1  3:6  1
18. Everton                  2  0  0  2  1:3  0
19. West Ham                 2  0  0  2  0:3  0
20. Manchester United        2  0  0  2  1:6  0
alz/lr/xd/tb/alz
© STA, 2022