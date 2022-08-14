Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 14. avgusta - Izidi 2. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi: - sobota, 13. 8.: Aston Villa - Everton 2:1 (1:0) Brighton & Hove Albion - Newcastle United 0:0 Arsenal - Leicester City 4:2 (2:0) Southampton - Leeds United 2:2 (0:0) Manchester City - Bournemouth 4:0 (3:0) Wolverhampton - Fulham 0:0 Brentford - Manchester United 4:0 (4:0) - nedelja, 14. 8.: Nottingham - West Ham United 1:0 (1:0) Chelsea - Tottenham 2:2 (1:0) - ponedeljek, 15. 8.: 21.00 Liverpool - Crystal Palace - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 2 2 0 0 6:0 6 2. Arsenal 2 2 0 0 6:2 6 3. Brentford 2 1 1 0 6:2 4 4. Tottenham Hotspur 2 1 1 0 6:3 4 5. Newcastle United 2 1 1 0 2:0 4 6. Leeds United 2 1 1 0 4:3 4 7. Chelsea 2 1 1 0 3:2 4 8. Brighton & Hove Albion 2 1 1 0 2:1 4 9. Aston Villa 2 1 0 1 2:3 3 10. Nottingham Forest 2 1 0 1 1:2 3 11. Bournemouth 2 1 0 1 2:4 3 12. Fulham 2 0 2 0 2:2 2 13. Liverpool 1 0 1 0 2:2 1 14. Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 0 1 1 1:2 1 15. Leicester City 2 0 1 1 4:6 1 16. Southampton 2 0 1 1 3:6 1 17. Everton 2 0 0 2 1:3 0 18. Crystal Palace 1 0 0 1 0:2 0 19. West Ham United 2 0 0 2 0:3 0 20. Manchester United 2 0 0 2 1:6 0