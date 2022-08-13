Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 13. avgusta - Izidi 2. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
*Izidi: - sobota, 13. 8.: Aston Villa - Everton 2:1 (1:0) Brighton & Hove Albion - Newcastle United 0:0 Arsenal - Leicester City 4:2 (2:0) Southampton - Leeds United 2:2 (0:0) Manchester City - Bournemouth 4:0 (3:0) Wolverhampton - Fulham 0:0 Brentford - Manchester United 4:0 (4:0) - nedelja, 14. 8.: 15.00 Nottingham - West Ham United 17.30 Chelsea - Tottenham - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 2 2 0 0 6:0 6 2. Arsenal 2 2 0 0 6:2 6 3. Brentford 2 1 1 0 6:2 4 4. Newcastle United 2 1 1 0 2:0 4 5. Leeds United 2 1 1 0 4:3 4 6. Brighton & Hove Albion 2 1 1 0 2:1 4 7. Tottenham Hotspur 1 1 0 0 4:1 3 8. Chelsea 1 1 0 0 1:0 3 9. Aston Villa 2 1 0 1 2:3 3 10. Bournemouth 2 1 0 1 2:4 3 11. Fulham 2 0 2 0 2:2 2 12. Liverpool 1 0 1 0 2:2 1 13. Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 0 1 1 1:2 1 14. Leicester City 2 0 1 1 4:6 1 15. Southampton 2 0 1 1 3:6 1 16. Everton 2 0 0 2 1:3 0 17. West Ham United 1 0 0 1 0:2 0 18. Crystal Palace 1 0 0 1 0:2 0 19. Nottingham Forest 1 0 0 1 0:2 0 20. Manchester United 2 0 0 2 1:6 0