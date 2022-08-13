Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 13. avgusta - Izidi 2. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

*Izidi:
- sobota, 13. 8.:
Aston Villa - Everton                      2:1 (1:0)
Brighton & Hove Albion - Newcastle United  0:0
Arsenal - Leicester City                   4:2 (2:0)
Southampton - Leeds United                 2:2 (0:0)
Manchester City - Bournemouth              4:0 (3:0)
Wolverhampton - Fulham                     0:0
Brentford - Manchester United              4:0 (4:0)

- nedelja, 14. 8.:
15.00 Nottingham - West Ham United
17.30 Chelsea - Tottenham

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City          2  2  0  0  6:0  6
 2. Arsenal                  2  2  0  0  6:2  6
 3. Brentford                2  1  1  0  6:2  4
 4. Newcastle United         2  1  1  0  2:0  4
 5. Leeds United             2  1  1  0  4:3  4
 6. Brighton & Hove Albion   2  1  1  0  2:1  4
 7. Tottenham Hotspur        1  1  0  0  4:1  3
 8. Chelsea                  1  1  0  0  1:0  3
 9. Aston Villa              2  1  0  1  2:3  3
10. Bournemouth              2  1  0  1  2:4  3
11. Fulham                   2  0  2  0  2:2  2
12. Liverpool                1  0  1  0  2:2  1
13. Wolverhampton Wanderers  2  0  1  1  1:2  1
14. Leicester City           2  0  1  1  4:6  1
15. Southampton              2  0  1  1  3:6  1
16. Everton                  2  0  0  2  1:3  0
17. West Ham United          1  0  0  1  0:2  0
18. Crystal Palace           1  0  0  1  0:2  0
19. Nottingham Forest        1  0  0  1  0:2  0
20. Manchester United        2  0  0  2  1:6  0
