Uporabniško ime
Geslo

Še nimate uporabniškega imena in gesla?
Registrirajte se.

Pomoč

Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 13. avgusta - Izidi 2. kroga angleške nogometne lige (1).


*Izidi:

- sobota, 13. 8.:
Aston Villa - Everton                      2:1 (1:0)
Brighton & Hove Albion - Newcastle United  0:0
Arsenal - Leicester City                   4:2 (2:0)
Southampton - Leeds United                 2:2 (0:0)
Manchester City - Bournemouth              4:0 (3:0)
Wolverhampton - Fulham                     0:0
18.30 Brentford - Manchester United

- nedelja, 14. 8.:
15.00 Nottingham - West Ham United
17.30 Chelsea - Tottenham


 1. Manchester City          2 2 0 0 6:0  6
 2. Arsenal                  2 2 0 0 6:2  6
 3. Newcastle United         2 1 1 0 2:0  4
 4. Leeds United             2 1 1 0 4:3  4
 5. Brighton & Hove Albion   2 1 1 0 2:1  4
 6. Tottenham Hotspur        1 1 0 0 4:1  3
 7. Chelsea                  1 1 0 0 1:0  3
 8. Aston Villa              2 1 0 1 2:3  3
 9. Bournemouth              2 1 0 1 2:4  3
10. Fulham                   2 0 2 0 2:2  2
11. Liverpool                1 0 1 0 2:2  1
12. Brentford                1 0 1 0 2:2  1
13. Wolverhampton Wanderers  2 0 1 1 1:2  1
14. Leicester City           2 0 1 1 4:6  1
15. Southampton              2 0 1 1 3:6  1
16. Manchester United        1 0 0 1 1:2  0
17. Everton                  2 0 0 2 1:3  0
18. West Ham United          1 0 0 1 0:2  0
19. Crystal Palace           1 0 0 1 0:2  0
20. Nottingham Forest        1 0 0 1 0:2  0
xd/lr
© STA, 2022