Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 7. avgusta - Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2).
* Izidi: - petek, 5. 8.: Crystal Palace - Arsenal 0:2 (0:1) - sobota, 6. 8.: Fulham - Liverpool 2:2 (1:0) Bournemouth - Aston Villa 2:0 (1:0) Leeds United - Wolverhampton 2:1 (1:1) Newcastle - Nottingham Forest 2:0 (0:0) Tottenham - Southampton 4:1 (2:1) Everton - Chelsea 0:1 (0:1) - nedelja, 7. 8.: Leicester - Brentford 2:2 (1:0 Manchester United - Brighton 1:2 (0:2) West Ham United - Manchester City 0:2 (0:1)