Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 7. avgusta - Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2).

* Izidi:
- petek, 5. 8.:
Crystal Palace - Arsenal               0:2 (0:1)

- sobota, 6. 8.:
Fulham - Liverpool                     2:2 (1:0)
Bournemouth - Aston Villa              2:0 (1:0)
Leeds United - Wolverhampton           2:1 (1:1)
Newcastle - Nottingham Forest          2:0 (0:0)
Tottenham - Southampton                4:1 (2:1)
Everton - Chelsea                      0:1 (0:1)

- nedelja, 7. 8.:
Leicester - Brentford                  2:2 (1:0
 Manchester United - Brighton          1:2 (0:2)
West Ham United - Manchester City      0:2 (0:1)
© STA, 2022