Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 6. avgusta - Izidi 1. kroga angleške nogometne lige (1).

* Izidi:
- petek, 5. 8.:
Crystal Palace - Arsenal               0:2 (0:1)

- sobota, 6. 8.:
Fulham - Liverpool                     2:2 (1:0)
16.00 Bournemouth - Aston Villa
16.00 Leeds United - Wolverhampton
16.00 Newcastle - Nottingham Forest
16.00 Tottenham - Southampton
18.30 Everton - Chelsea

- nedelja, 7. 8.:
15.00 Leicester City - Brentford
15.00 Manchester United - Brighton & Hove Albion
17.30 West Ham United - Manchester City
