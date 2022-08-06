Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 6. avgusta - Izidi 1. kroga angleške nogometne lige (1).
* Izidi: - petek, 5. 8.: Crystal Palace - Arsenal 0:2 (0:1) - sobota, 6. 8.: Fulham - Liverpool 2:2 (1:0) 16.00 Bournemouth - Aston Villa 16.00 Leeds United - Wolverhampton 16.00 Newcastle - Nottingham Forest 16.00 Tottenham - Southampton 18.30 Everton - Chelsea - nedelja, 7. 8.: 15.00 Leicester City - Brentford 15.00 Manchester United - Brighton & Hove Albion 17.30 West Ham United - Manchester City