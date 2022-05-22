Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 22. maja - Izidi zadnjega kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi:
Brighton - West Ham                 3:1 (0:1)
Crystal Palace - Manchester United  1:0 (1:0)
Arsenal - Everton                   5:1 (2:1)
Brentford - Leeds                   1:2 (0:0)
Burnley - Newcastle                 1:2 (0:1)
Chelsea - Watford                   2:1 (1:0)
Liverpool - Wolverhampton           3:1 (1:1)
Leicester - Southampton             4:1 (0:0)
Manchester City - Aston Villa       3:2 (0:1)
Norwich - Tottenham                 0:5 (0:2)

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City      38  29   6   3  99:26  93
 2. Liverpool            38  28   8   2  94:26  92
 3. Chelsea              38  21  11   6  76:33  74
 4. Tottenham            38  22   5  11  69:40  71
 5. Arsenal              38  22   3  13  61:48  69
 6. Manchester United    38  16  10  12  57:57  58
 7. West Ham             38  16   8  14  60:51  56
 8. Leicester            38  14  10  14  62:59  52
 9. Brighton             38  12  15  11  42:44  51
10. Wolverhampton        38  15   6  17  38:43  51
11. Newcastle            38  13  10  15  44:62  49
12. Crystal Palace       38  11  15  12  50:46  48
13. Brentford            38  13   7  18  46:56  46
14. Aston Villa          38  13   6  19  52:54  45
15. Southampton          38   9  13  16  43:67  40
16. Everton              38  11   6  21  43:66  39
17. Leeds                38   9  11  18  42:79  38
18. Burnley              38   7  14  17  34:53  35
19. Watford              38   6   5  27  34:77  23
20. Norwich              38   5   7  26  23:84  22
