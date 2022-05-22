Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 22. maja - Izidi zadnjega kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi: Brighton - West Ham 3:1 (0:1) Crystal Palace - Manchester United 1:0 (1:0) Arsenal - Everton 5:1 (2:1) Brentford - Leeds 1:2 (0:0) Burnley - Newcastle 1:2 (0:1) Chelsea - Watford 2:1 (1:0) Liverpool - Wolverhampton 3:1 (1:1) Leicester - Southampton 4:1 (0:0) Manchester City - Aston Villa 3:2 (0:1) Norwich - Tottenham 0:5 (0:2) - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 38 29 6 3 99:26 93 2. Liverpool 38 28 8 2 94:26 92 3. Chelsea 38 21 11 6 76:33 74 4. Tottenham 38 22 5 11 69:40 71 5. Arsenal 38 22 3 13 61:48 69 6. Manchester United 38 16 10 12 57:57 58 7. West Ham 38 16 8 14 60:51 56 8. Leicester 38 14 10 14 62:59 52 9. Brighton 38 12 15 11 42:44 51 10. Wolverhampton 38 15 6 17 38:43 51 11. Newcastle 38 13 10 15 44:62 49 12. Crystal Palace 38 11 15 12 50:46 48 13. Brentford 38 13 7 18 46:56 46 14. Aston Villa 38 13 6 19 52:54 45 15. Southampton 38 9 13 16 43:67 40 16. Everton 38 11 6 21 43:66 39 17. Leeds 38 9 11 18 42:79 38 18. Burnley 38 7 14 17 34:53 35 19. Watford 38 6 5 27 34:77 23 20. Norwich 38 5 7 26 23:84 22