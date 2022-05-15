Uporabniško ime
Geslo

Še nimate uporabniškega imena in gesla?
Registrirajte se.

Pomoč

Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 15. maja - Izidi 37. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 37. krog:
- nedelja, 15. 5.
Tottenham - Burnley               1:0 (1:0)
Aston Villa - Crystal Palace      1:1 (0:0)
Watford - Leicester               1:5 (1:2)
Leeds - Brighton                  1:1 (0:1)
Wolverhampton - Norwich           1:1 (0:1)
West Ham - Manchester City        2:2 (2:0)
17.30 Everton - Brentford

- ponedeljek, 16. 5.:
21.00 Newcastle - Arsenal

- torek, 17. 5.:
20.45 Southampton - Liverpool

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City      37  28   6   3  96:23  90
 2. Liverpool            36  26   8   2  89:24  86
 3. Chelsea              36  20  10   6  73:31  70
 4. Tottenham            37  21   5  11  64:40  68
 5. Arsenal              36  21   3  12  56:45  66
 6. Manchester United    37  16  10  11  57:56  58
 7. West Ham             37  16   8  13  59:48  56
 8. Wolverhampton        36  15   6  15  36:35  51
 9. Leicester            36  13   9  14  57:57  48
10. Brighton             37  11  15  11  39:43  48
11. Crystal Palace       36  10  15  11  47:43  45
12. Aston Villa          36  13   5  18  49:50  44
13. Brentford            36  12   7  17  44:52  43
14. Newcastle            36  11  10  15  40:61  43
15. Southampton          36   9  13  14  41:61  40
16. Everton              35  10   6  19  37:56  36
17. Leeds                37   8  11  18  40:78  35
18. Burnley              36   7  13  16  32:50  34
19. Watford              37   6   5  26  33:75  23
20. Norwich              37   5   7  25  23:79  22
ic/lr/ag/ic
© STA, 2022