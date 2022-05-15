Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 15. maja - Izidi 37. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 37. krog: - nedelja, 15. 5. Tottenham - Burnley 1:0 (1:0) Aston Villa - Crystal Palace 1:1 (0:0) Watford - Leicester 1:5 (1:2) Leeds - Brighton 1:1 (0:1) Wolverhampton - Norwich 1:1 (0:1) West Ham - Manchester City 2:2 (2:0) 17.30 Everton - Brentford - ponedeljek, 16. 5.: 21.00 Newcastle - Arsenal - torek, 17. 5.: 20.45 Southampton - Liverpool - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 37 28 6 3 96:23 90 2. Liverpool 36 26 8 2 89:24 86 3. Chelsea 36 20 10 6 73:31 70 4. Tottenham 37 21 5 11 64:40 68 5. Arsenal 36 21 3 12 56:45 66 6. Manchester United 37 16 10 11 57:56 58 7. West Ham 37 16 8 13 59:48 56 8. Wolverhampton 36 15 6 15 36:35 51 9. Leicester 36 13 9 14 57:57 48 10. Brighton 37 11 15 11 39:43 48 11. Crystal Palace 36 10 15 11 47:43 45 12. Aston Villa 36 13 5 18 49:50 44 13. Brentford 36 12 7 17 44:52 43 14. Newcastle 36 11 10 15 40:61 43 15. Southampton 36 9 13 14 41:61 40 16. Everton 35 10 6 19 37:56 36 17. Leeds 37 8 11 18 40:78 35 18. Burnley 36 7 13 16 32:50 34 19. Watford 37 6 5 26 33:75 23 20. Norwich 37 5 7 25 23:79 22