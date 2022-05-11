Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 11. maja - Izidi zaostalih tekem angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi: - 21. krog: Leicester - Norwich 3:0 (0:0) - 30. krog: Watford - Everton 0:0 - 33. krog: Leeds - Chelsea 0:3 (0:1) Wolverhampton - Manchester City 1:5 (1:3) - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 36 28 5 3 94:21 89 2. Liverpool 36 26 8 2 89:24 86 3. Chelsea 36 20 10 6 73:31 70 4. Arsenal 35 21 3 11 56:42 66 5. Tottenham 35 19 5 11 60:40 62 6. Manchester United 37 16 10 11 57:56 58 7. West Ham 36 16 7 13 57:46 55 8. Wolverhampton 35 15 5 15 35:34 50 9. Brighton 36 11 14 11 38:42 47 10. Leicester 35 12 9 14 52:56 45 11. Crystal Palace 35 10 14 11 46:42 44 12. Aston Villa 35 13 4 18 48:49 43 13. Brentford 36 12 7 17 44:52 43 14. Newcastle 36 11 10 15 40:61 43 15. Southampton 36 9 13 14 41:61 40 16. Everton 35 10 6 19 37:56 36 17. Burnley 35 7 13 15 32:49 34 18. Leeds 36 8 10 18 39:77 34 19. Watford 36 6 5 25 32:70 23 20. Norwich 36 5 6 25 22:78 21