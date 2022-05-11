Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 11. maja - Izidi zaostalih tekem angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi:
- 21. krog:
Leicester - Norwich                3:0 (0:0)

- 30. krog:
Watford - Everton                  0:0

- 33. krog:
Leeds - Chelsea                    0:3 (0:1)
Wolverhampton - Manchester City    1:5 (1:3)

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City      36  28   5   3  94:21  89
 2. Liverpool            36  26   8   2  89:24  86
 3. Chelsea              36  20  10   6  73:31  70
 4. Arsenal              35  21   3  11  56:42  66
 5. Tottenham            35  19   5  11  60:40  62
 6. Manchester United    37  16  10  11  57:56  58
 7. West Ham             36  16   7  13  57:46  55
 8. Wolverhampton        35  15   5  15  35:34  50
 9. Brighton             36  11  14  11  38:42  47
10. Leicester            35  12   9  14  52:56  45
11. Crystal Palace       35  10  14  11  46:42  44
12. Aston Villa          35  13   4  18  48:49  43
13. Brentford            36  12   7  17  44:52  43
14. Newcastle            36  11  10  15  40:61  43
15. Southampton          36   9  13  14  41:61  40
16. Everton              35  10   6  19  37:56  36
17. Burnley              35   7  13  15  32:49  34
18. Leeds                36   8  10  18  39:77  34
19. Watford              36   6   5  25  32:70  23
20. Norwich              36   5   6  25  22:78  21
ic/ag/ic
© STA, 2022