Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 8. maja - Izidi 36. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 36. krog:
- sobota, 7. maj:
Crystal Palace - Watford            1:0 (1:0)
Brentford - Southampton             3:0 (2:0)
Burnley - Aston Villa               1:3 (0:2)
Chelsea - Wolverhampton             2:2 (0:0)
Brighton - Manchester United        4:0 (1:0)
Liverpool - Tottenham               1:1 (0:0)

- nedelja, 8. maj:
Arsenal - Leeds                     2:1 (2:0)
Leicester - Everton                 1:2 (1:2)
Norwich - West Ham                  0:4 (0:3)
Manchester City - Newcastle         5:0 (2:0)

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City      35  27   5   3  89:21  86
 2. Liverpool            35  25   8   2  87:23  83
 3. Chelsea              35  19  10   6  70:31  67
 4. Arsenal              35  21   3  11  56:42  66
 5. Tottenham            35  19   5  11  60:40  62
 6. Manchester United    37  16  10  11  57:56  58
 7. West Ham             36  16   7  13  57:46  55
 8. Wolverhampton        35  15   5  15  35:34  50
 9. Brighton             36  11  14  11  38:42  47
10. Crystal Palace       35  10  14  11  46:42  44
11. Aston Villa          34  13   4  17  47:47  43
12. Brentford            36  12   7  17  44:52  43
13. Newcastle            36  11  10  15  40:61  43
14. Leicester            34  11   9  14  49:56  42
15. Southampton          36   9  13  14  41:61  40
16. Everton              34  10   5  19  37:56  35
17. Burnley              35   7  13  15  32:49  34
18. Leeds                35   8  10  17  39:74  34
19. Watford              35   6   4  25  32:70  22
20. Norwich              35   5   6  24  22:75  21
ic/lr/ic
© STA, 2022