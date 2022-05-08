Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 8. maja - Izidi 36. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 36. krog: - sobota, 7. maj: Crystal Palace - Watford 1:0 (1:0) Brentford - Southampton 3:0 (2:0) Burnley - Aston Villa 1:3 (0:2) Chelsea - Wolverhampton 2:2 (0:0) Brighton - Manchester United 4:0 (1:0) Liverpool - Tottenham 1:1 (0:0) - nedelja, 8. maj: Arsenal - Leeds 2:1 (2:0) Leicester - Everton 1:2 (1:2) Norwich - West Ham 0:4 (0:3) 17.30 Manchester City - Newcastle - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 35 25 8 2 87:23 83 2. Manchester City 34 26 5 3 84:21 83 3. Chelsea 35 19 10 6 70:31 67 4. Arsenal 35 21 3 11 56:42 66 5. Tottenham 35 19 5 11 60:40 62 6. Manchester United 37 16 10 11 57:56 58 7. West Ham 36 16 7 13 57:46 55 8. Wolverhampton 35 15 5 15 35:34 50 9. Brighton 36 11 14 11 38:42 47 10. Crystal Palace 35 10 14 11 46:42 44 11. Aston Villa 34 13 4 17 47:47 43 12. Brentford 36 12 7 17 44:52 43 13. Newcastle 35 11 10 14 40:56 43 14. Leicester 34 11 9 14 49:56 42 15. Southampton 36 9 13 14 41:61 40 16. Everton 34 10 5 19 37:56 35 17. Burnley 35 7 13 15 32:49 34 18. Leeds 35 8 10 17 39:74 34 19. Watford 35 6 4 25 32:70 22 20. Norwich 35 5 6 24 22:75 21