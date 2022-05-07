Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

Ljubljana, 7. maja - Izidi 36. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 36. krog:
- sobota, 7. maj:
Crystal Palace - Watford            1:0 (1:0)
Brentford - Southampton             3:0 (2:0)
Burnley - Aston Villa               1:3 (0:2)
Chelsea - Wolverhampton             2:2 (0:0)
Brighton - Manchester United        4:0 (1:0)
Liverpool - Tottenham               1:1 (0:0)

- nedelja, 8. maj:
15.00 Arsenal - Leeds
15.00 Leicester - Everton
15.00 Norwich - West Ham
17.30 Manchester City - Newcastle

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool            35  25   8   2  87:23  83
 2. Manchester City      34  26   5   3  84:21  83
 3. Chelsea              35  19  10   6  70:31  67
 4. Arsenal              34  20   3  11  54:41  63
 5. Tottenham            35  19   5  11  60:40  62
 6. Manchester United    37  16  10  11  57:56  58
 7. West Ham             35  15   7  13  53:46  52
 8. Wolverhampton        35  15   5  15  35:34  50
 9. Brighton             36  11  14  11  38:42  47
10. Crystal Palace       35  10  14  11  46:42  44
11. Aston Villa          34  13   4  17  47:47  43
12. Brentford            36  12   7  17  44:52  43
13. Newcastle            35  11  10  14  40:56  43
14. Leicester            33  11   9  13  48:54  42
15. Southampton          36   9  13  14  41:61  40
16. Burnley              35   7  13  15  32:49  34
17. Leeds                34   8  10  16  38:72  34
18. Everton              33   9   5  19  35:55  32
19. Watford              35   6   4  25  32:70  22
20. Norwich              34   5   6  23  22:71  21
lr/lr
© STA, 2022