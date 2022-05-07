Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
Ljubljana, 7. maja - Izidi 36. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 36. krog: - sobota, 7. maj: Crystal Palace - Watford 1:0 (1:0) Brentford - Southampton 3:0 (2:0) Burnley - Aston Villa 1:3 (0:2) Chelsea - Wolverhampton 2:2 (0:0) 18.30 Brighton - Manchester United 20.45 Liverpool - Tottenham - nedelja, 8. maj: 15.00 Arsenal - Leeds 15.00 Leicester - Everton 15.00 Norwich - West Ham 17.30 Manchester City - Newcastle - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 34 26 5 3 84:21 83 2. Liverpool 34 25 7 2 86:22 82 3. Chelsea 35 19 10 6 70:31 67 4. Arsenal 34 20 3 11 54:41 63 5. Tottenham 34 19 4 11 59:39 61 6. Manchester United 36 16 10 10 57:52 58 7. West Ham 35 15 7 13 53:46 52 8. Wolverhampton 35 15 5 15 35:34 50 9. Crystal Palace 35 10 14 11 46:42 44 10. Brighton 35 10 14 11 34:42 44 11. Aston Villa 34 13 4 17 47:47 43 12. Brentford 36 12 7 17 44:52 43 13. Newcastle 35 11 10 14 40:56 43 14. Leicester 33 11 9 13 48:54 42 15. Southampton 36 9 13 14 41:61 40 16. Burnley 35 7 13 15 32:49 34 17. Leeds 34 8 10 16 38:72 34 18. Everton 33 9 5 19 35:55 32 19. Watford 35 6 4 25 32:70 22 20. Norwich 34 5 6 23 22:71 21