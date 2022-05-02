Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 2. maja - Izidi 35. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 35. krog:
- sobota, 30. aprila:
Newcastle - Liverpool                     0:1 (0:1)
Aston Villa - Norwich                     2:0 (1:0)
Southampton - Crystal Palace              1:2 (1:0)
Watford - Burnley                         1:2 (1:0)
Wolverhampton - Brighton                  0:3 (0:1)
Leeds - Manchester City                   0:4 (0:1)

- nedelja, 1. maj:
Everton - Chelsea                         1:0 (0:0)
Tottenham - Leicester                     3:1 (1:0)
West Ham - Arsenal                        1:2 (1:1)

- ponedeljek, 2. maj:
Manchester United - Brentford             3:0 (1:0)

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City      34  26   5   3  84:21  83
 2. Liverpool            34  25   7   2  86:22  82
 3. Chelsea              34  19   9   6  68:29  66
 4. Arsenal              34  20   3  11  54:41  63
 5. Tottenham            34  19   4  11  59:39  61
 6. Manchester United    36  16  10  10  57:52  58
 7. West Ham             35  15   7  13  53:46  52
 8. Wolverhampton        34  15   4  15  33:32  49
 9. Brighton             35  10  14  11  34:42  44
10. Newcastle            35  11  10  14  40:56  43
11. Leicester            33  11   9  13  48:54  42
12. Crystal Palace       34   9  14  11  45:42  41
13. Aston Villa          33  12   4  17  44:46  40
14. Brentford            35  11   7  17  41:52  40
15. Southampton          35   9  13  13  41:58  40
16. Burnley              34   7  13  14  31:46  34
17. Leeds                34   8  10  16  38:72  34
18. Everton              33   9   5  19  35:55  32
19. Watford              34   6   4  24  32:69  22
20. Norwich              34   5   6  23  22:71  21
alz/ic/ad/tb/alz
© STA, 2022