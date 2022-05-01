Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 1. maja - Izidi 35. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi, 35. krog: - sobota, 30. aprila: Newcastle - Liverpool 0:1 (0:1) Aston Villa - Norwich 2:0 (1:0) Southampton - Crystal Palace 1:2 (1:0) Watford - Burnley 1:2 (1:0) Wolverhampton - Brighton 0:3 (0:1) Leeds - Manchester City 0:4 (0:1) - nedelja, 1. maj: Everton - Chelsea 1:0 (0:0) Tottenham - Leicester 3:1 (1:0) West Ham - Arsenal 1:2 (1:1) - ponedeljek, 2. maj: 21.00 Manchester United - Brentford - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 34 26 5 3 84:21 83 2. Liverpool 34 25 7 2 86:22 82 3. Chelsea 34 19 9 6 68:29 66 4. Arsenal 34 20 3 11 54:41 63 5. Tottenham 34 19 4 11 59:39 61 6. Manchester United 35 15 10 10 54:52 55 7. West Ham 35 15 7 13 53:46 52 8. Wolverhampton 33 15 4 14 33:29 49 9. Brighton 35 10 14 11 34:42 44 10. Newcastle 35 11 10 14 40:56 43 11. Leicester 33 11 9 13 48:54 42 12. Crystal Palace 34 9 14 11 45:42 41 13. Aston Villa 33 12 4 17 44:46 40 14. Brentford 34 11 7 16 41:49 40 15. Southampton 35 9 13 13 41:58 40 16. Burnley 34 7 13 14 31:46 34 17. Leeds 34 8 10 16 38:72 34 18. Everton 33 9 5 19 35:55 32 19. Watford 34 6 4 24 32:69 22 20. Norwich 34 5 6 23 22:71 21