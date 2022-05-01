Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 1. maja - Izidi 35. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 35. krog:
- sobota, 30. aprila:
Newcastle - Liverpool                0:1 (0:1)
Aston Villa - Norwich                2:0 (1:0)
Southampton - Crystal Palace         1:2 (1:0)
Watford - Burnley                    1:2 (1:0)
Wolverhampton - Brighton             0:3 (0:1)
Leeds - Manchester City              0:4 (0:1)

- nedelja, 1. maj:
Everton - Chelsea                    1:0 (0:0)
Tottenham - Leicester                3:1 (1:0)
17.30 West Ham - Arsenal

- ponedeljek, 2. maj:
21.00 Manchester United - Brentford

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City      34  26   5   3  84:21  83
 2. Liverpool            34  25   7   2  86:22  82
 3. Chelsea              34  19   9   6  68:29  66
 4. Tottenham            34  19   4  11  59:39  61
 5. Arsenal              33  19   3  11  52:40  60
 6. Manchester United    35  15  10  10  54:52  55
 7. West Ham             34  15   7  12  52:44  52
 8. Wolverhampton        33  15   4  14  33:29  49
 9. Brighton             35  10  14  11  34:42  44
10. Newcastle            35  11  10  14  40:56  43
11. Leicester            33  11   9  13  48:54  42
12. Crystal Palace       34   9  14  11  45:42  41
13. Aston Villa          33  12   4  17  44:46  40
14. Brentford            34  11   7  16  41:49  40
15. Southampton          35   9  13  13  41:58  40
16. Burnley              34   7  13  14  31:46  34
17. Leeds                34   8  10  16  38:72  34
18. Everton              33   9   5  19  35:55  32
19. Watford              34   6   4  24  32:69  22
20. Norwich              34   5   6  23  22:71  21
ic/alz/ad/tb/ic
© STA, 2022