Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)
London, 30. aprila - Izidi 35. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).
* Izidi, 35. krog: - sobota, 30. aprila: Newcastle - Liverpool 0:1 (0:1) Aston Villa - Norwich 2:0 (1:0) Southampton - Crystal Palace 1:2 (1:0) Watford - Burnley 1:2 (1:0) Wolverhampton - Brighton 0:3 (0:1) Leeds - Manchester City 0:4 (0:1) - nedelja, 1. maj: 15.00 Everton - Chelsea 15.00 Tottenham - Leicester 17.30 West Ham - Arsenal - ponedeljek, 2. maj: 21.00 Manchester United - Brentford - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 34 26 5 3 84:21 83 2. Liverpool 34 25 7 2 86:22 82 3. Chelsea 33 19 9 5 68:28 66 4. Arsenal 33 19 3 11 52:40 60 5. Tottenham 33 18 4 11 56:38 58 6. Manchester United 35 15 10 10 54:52 55 7. West Ham 34 15 7 12 52:44 52 8. Wolverhampton 33 15 4 14 33:29 49 9. Brighton 35 10 14 11 34:42 44 10. Newcastle 35 11 10 14 40:56 43 11. Leicester 32 11 9 12 47:51 42 12. Crystal Palace 34 9 14 11 45:42 41 13. Aston Villa 33 12 4 17 44:46 40 14. Brentford 34 11 7 16 41:49 40 15. Southampton 35 9 13 13 41:58 40 16. Burnley 34 7 13 14 31:46 34 17. Leeds 34 8 10 16 38:72 34 18. Everton 32 8 5 19 34:55 29 19. Watford 34 6 4 24 32:69 22 20. Norwich 34 5 6 23 22:71 21