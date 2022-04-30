Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 30. aprila - Izidi 35. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 35. krog: - sobota, 30. aprila: Newcastle - Liverpool 0:1 (0:1) 16.00 Aston Villa - Norwich 16.00 Southampton - Crystal Palace 16.00 Watford - Burnley 16.00 Wolverhampton - Brighton 18.30 Leeds - Manchester City - nedelja, 1. maj: 15.00 Everton - Chelsea 15.00 Tottenham - Leicester 17.30 West Ham - Arsenal - ponedeljek, 2. maj: 21.00 Manchester United - Brentford - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 34 25 7 2 86:22 82 2. Manchester City 33 25 5 3 80:21 80 3. Chelsea 33 19 9 5 68:28 66 4. Arsenal 33 19 3 11 52:40 60 5. Tottenham 33 18 4 11 56:38 58 6. Manchester United 35 15 10 10 54:52 55 7. West Ham 34 15 7 12 52:44 52 8. Wolverhampton 33 15 4 14 33:29 49 9. Newcastle 35 11 10 14 40:56 43 10. Leicester 32 11 9 12 47:51 42 11. Brighton 34 9 14 11 31:42 41 12. Brentford 34 11 7 16 41:49 40 13. Southampton 34 9 13 12 40:56 40 14. Crystal Palace 33 8 14 11 43:41 38 15. Aston Villa 32 11 4 17 42:46 37 16. Leeds 33 8 10 15 38:68 34 17. Burnley 33 6 13 14 29:45 31 18. Everton 32 8 5 19 34:55 29 19. Watford 33 6 4 23 31:67 22 20. Norwich 33 5 6 22 22:69 21