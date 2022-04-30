Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 30. aprila - Izidi 35. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

Maribor.
Nogomet, nogometna žoga.
Foto: Anže Malovrh/STA
Arhiv STA

* Izidi, 35. krog:
- sobota, 30. aprila:
Newcastle - Liverpool                0:1 (0:1)
16.00 Aston Villa - Norwich
16.00 Southampton - Crystal Palace
16.00 Watford - Burnley
16.00 Wolverhampton - Brighton
18.30 Leeds - Manchester City

- nedelja, 1. maj:
15.00 Everton - Chelsea
15.00 Tottenham - Leicester
17.30 West Ham - Arsenal

- ponedeljek, 2. maj:
21.00 Manchester United - Brentford

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool            34  25   7   2  86:22  82
 2. Manchester City      33  25   5   3  80:21  80
 3. Chelsea              33  19   9   5  68:28  66
 4. Arsenal              33  19   3  11  52:40  60
 5. Tottenham            33  18   4  11  56:38  58
 6. Manchester United    35  15  10  10  54:52  55
 7. West Ham             34  15   7  12  52:44  52
 8. Wolverhampton        33  15   4  14  33:29  49
 9. Newcastle            35  11  10  14  40:56  43
10. Leicester            32  11   9  12  47:51  42
11. Brighton             34   9  14  11  31:42  41
12. Brentford            34  11   7  16  41:49  40
13. Southampton          34   9  13  12  40:56  40
14. Crystal Palace       33   8  14  11  43:41  38
15. Aston Villa          32  11   4  17  42:46  37
16. Leeds                33   8  10  15  38:68  34
17. Burnley              33   6  13  14  29:45  31
18. Everton              32   8   5  19  34:55  29
19. Watford              33   6   4  23  31:67  22
20. Norwich              33   5   6  22  22:69  21
© STA, 2022