Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 24. aprila - Izidi 34. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi, 34. krog: - sobota, 23. april: Arsenal - Manchester United 3:1 (2:1) Leicester - Aston Villa 0:0 Manchester City - Watford 5:1 (3:1) Norwich - Newcastle 0:3 (0:2) Brentford - Tottenham 0:0 - nedelja, 24. april: Brighton - Southampton 2:2 (2:1) Burnley - Wolverhampton 1:0 (0:0) Chelsea - West Ham 1:0 (0:0) Liverpool - Everton 2:0 (0:0) - ponedeljek, 25. april: 21.00 Crystal Palace - Leeds - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 33 25 5 3 80:21 80 2. Liverpool 33 24 7 2 85:22 79 3. Chelsea 32 19 8 5 67:27 65 4. Arsenal 33 19 3 11 52:40 60 5. Tottenham 33 18 4 11 56:38 58 6. Manchester United 34 15 9 10 53:51 54 7. West Ham 34 15 7 12 52:44 52 8. Wolverhampton 33 15 4 14 33:29 49 9. Newcastle 34 11 10 13 40:55 43 10. Leicester 32 11 9 12 47:51 42 11. Brighton 34 9 14 11 31:42 41 12. Brentford 34 11 7 16 41:49 40 13. Southampton 34 9 13 12 40:56 40 14. Crystal Palace 32 8 13 11 43:41 37 15. Aston Villa 32 11 4 17 42:46 37 16. Leeds 32 8 9 15 38:68 33 17. Burnley 33 6 13 14 29:45 31 18. Everton 32 8 5 19 34:55 29 19. Watford 33 6 4 23 31:67 22 20. Norwich 33 5 6 22 22:69 21