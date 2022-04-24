Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 24. aprila - Izidi 34. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 34. krog:
- sobota, 23. april:
Arsenal - Manchester United               3:1 (2:1)
Leicester - Aston Villa                   0:0
Manchester City - Watford                 5:1 (3:1)
Norwich - Newcastle                       0:3 (0:2)
Brentford - Tottenham                     0:0

- nedelja, 24. april:
Brighton - Southampton                    2:2 (2:1)
Burnley - Wolverhampton                   1:0 (0:0)
Chelsea - West Ham                        1:0 (0:0)
17.30 Liverpool - Everton

- ponedeljek, 25. april:
21.00 Crystal Palace - Leeds

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City      33  25   5   3  80:21  80
 2. Liverpool            32  23   7   2  83:22  76
 3. Chelsea              32  19   8   5  67:27  65
 4. Arsenal              33  19   3  11  52:40  60
 5. Tottenham            33  18   4  11  56:38  58
 6. Manchester United    34  15   9  10  53:51  54
 7. West Ham             34  15   7  12  52:44  52
 8. Wolverhampton        33  15   4  14  33:29  49
 9. Newcastle            34  11  10  13  40:55  43
10. Leicester            32  11   9  12  47:51  42
11. Brighton             34   9  14  11  31:42  41
12. Brentford            34  11   7  16  41:49  40
13. Southampton          34   9  13  12  40:56  40
14. Crystal Palace       32   8  13  11  43:41  37
15. Aston Villa          32  11   4  17  42:46  37
16. Leeds                32   8   9  15  38:68  33
17. Burnley              33   6  13  14  29:45  31
18. Everton              31   8   5  18  34:53  29
19. Watford              33   6   4  23  31:67  22
20. Norwich              33   5   6  22  22:69  21
alz/ad/tb/alz
© STA, 2022