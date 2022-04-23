Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)
London, 23. aprila - Izidi 34. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).
* Izidi, 34. krog: - sobota, 23. april: Arsenal - Manchester United 3:1 (2:1) Leicester - Aston Villa 0:0 Manchester City - Watford 5:1 (3:1) Norwich - Newcastle 0:3 (0:2) Brentford - Tottenham 0:0 - nedelja, 24. april: 15.00 Brighton - Southampton 15.00 Burnley - Wolverhampton 15.00 Chelsea - West Ham 17.30 Liverpool - Everton - ponedeljek, 25. april: 21.00 Crystal Palace - Leeds - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 33 25 5 3 80:21 80 2. Liverpool 32 23 7 2 83:22 76 3. Chelsea 31 18 8 5 66:27 62 4. Arsenal 33 19 3 11 52:40 60 5. Tottenham 33 18 4 11 56:38 58 6. Manchester United 34 15 9 10 53:51 54 7. West Ham 33 15 7 11 52:43 52 8. Wolverhampton 32 15 4 13 33:28 49 9. Newcastle 34 11 10 13 40:55 43 10. Leicester 32 11 9 12 47:51 42 11. Brentford 34 11 7 16 41:49 40 12. Brighton 33 9 13 11 29:40 40 13. Southampton 33 9 12 12 38:54 39 14. Crystal Palace 32 8 13 11 43:41 37 15. Aston Villa 32 11 4 17 42:46 37 16. Leeds 32 8 9 15 38:68 33 17. Everton 31 8 5 18 34:53 29 18. Burnley 32 5 13 14 28:45 28 19. Watford 33 6 4 23 31:67 22 20. Norwich 33 5 6 22 22:69 21