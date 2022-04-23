Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 23. aprila - Izidi 34. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 34. krog: - sobota, 23. april: Arsenal - Manchester United 3:1 (2:1) 16.00 Leicester - Aston Villa 16.00 Manchester City - Watford 16.00 Norwich - Newcastle 18.30 Brentford - Tottenham - nedelja, 24. april: 15.00 Brighton - Southampton 15.00 Burnley - Wolverhampton 15.00 Chelsea - West Ham 17.30 Liverpool - Everton - ponedeljek, 25. april: 21.00 Crystal Palace - Leeds - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 32 24 5 3 75:20 77 2. Liverpool 32 23 7 2 83:22 76 3. Chelsea 31 18 8 5 66:27 62 4. Arsenal 33 19 3 11 52:40 60 5. Tottenham 32 18 3 11 56:38 57 6. Manchester United 34 15 9 10 53:51 54 7. West Ham 33 15 7 11 52:43 52 8. Wolverhampton 32 15 4 13 33:28 49 9. Leicester 31 11 8 12 47:51 41 10. Brighton 33 9 13 11 29:40 40 11. Newcastle 33 10 10 13 37:55 40 12. Brentford 33 11 6 16 41:49 39 13. Southampton 33 9 12 12 38:54 39 14. Crystal Palace 32 8 13 11 43:41 37 15. Aston Villa 31 11 3 17 42:46 36 16. Leeds 32 8 9 15 38:68 33 17. Everton 31 8 5 18 34:53 29 18. Burnley 32 5 13 14 28:45 28 19. Watford 32 6 4 22 30:62 22 20. Norwich 32 5 6 21 22:66 21