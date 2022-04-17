Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige

Ljubljana, 17. aprila - Izidi 33. kroga angleške nogometne lige.

* Izidi, 33. krog:
- sobota, 16. april:
Tottenham - Brighton                0:1 (0:0)
Manchester United - Norwich         3:2 (2:1)
Southampton - Arsenal               1:0 (1:0)
Watford - Brentford                 1:2 (0:1)

- nedelja, 17. april:
Newcastle - Leicester               2:1 (1:1)
West Ham - Burnley                  1:1 (0:1)

- torek, 10. maj:
21.00 Aston Villa - Liverpool

- sreda, 11. maj:
20.30 Leeds - Chelsea

- četrtek, 19. maj:
20.45 Everton - Crystal Palace

- preloženo:
Wolverhampton - Manchester City

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City      31  23   5   3  72:20  74
 2. Liverpool            31  22   7   2  79:22  73
 3. Chelsea              30  18   8   4  64:23  62
 4. Tottenham            32  18   3  11  56:38  57
 5. Manchester United    32  15   9   8  52:44  54
 6. Arsenal              31  17   3  11  45:37  54
 7. West Ham             33  15   7  11  52:43  52
 8. Wolverhampton        32  15   4  13  33:28  49
 9. Leicester            30  11   7  12  46:50  40
10. Brighton             32   9  13  10  29:37  40
11. Brentford            33  11   6  16  41:49  39
12. Southampton          32   9  12  11  38:52  39
13. Crystal Palace       31   8  13  10  43:40  37
14. Newcastle            32   9  10  13  36:55  37
15. Aston Villa          31  11   3  17  42:46  36
16. Leeds                32   8   9  15  38:68  33
17. Everton              30   8   4  18  33:52  28
18. Burnley              31   4  13  14  26:45  25
19. Watford              32   6   4  22  30:62  22
20. Norwich              32   5   6  21  22:66  21
alz/lr/alz
© STA, 2022