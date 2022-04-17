Izidi angleške nogometne lige
Ljubljana, 17. aprila - Izidi 33. kroga angleške nogometne lige.
* Izidi, 33. krog: - sobota, 16. april: Tottenham - Brighton 0:1 (0:0) Manchester United - Norwich 3:2 (2:1) Southampton - Arsenal 1:0 (1:0) Watford - Brentford 1:2 (0:1) - nedelja, 17. april: Newcastle - Leicester 2:1 (1:1) West Ham - Burnley 1:1 (0:1) - torek, 10. maj: 21.00 Aston Villa - Liverpool - sreda, 11. maj: 20.30 Leeds - Chelsea - četrtek, 19. maj: 20.45 Everton - Crystal Palace - preloženo: Wolverhampton - Manchester City - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 31 23 5 3 72:20 74 2. Liverpool 31 22 7 2 79:22 73 3. Chelsea 30 18 8 4 64:23 62 4. Tottenham 32 18 3 11 56:38 57 5. Manchester United 32 15 9 8 52:44 54 6. Arsenal 31 17 3 11 45:37 54 7. West Ham 33 15 7 11 52:43 52 8. Wolverhampton 32 15 4 13 33:28 49 9. Leicester 30 11 7 12 46:50 40 10. Brighton 32 9 13 10 29:37 40 11. Brentford 33 11 6 16 41:49 39 12. Southampton 32 9 12 11 38:52 39 13. Crystal Palace 31 8 13 10 43:40 37 14. Newcastle 32 9 10 13 36:55 37 15. Aston Villa 31 11 3 17 42:46 36 16. Leeds 32 8 9 15 38:68 33 17. Everton 30 8 4 18 33:52 28 18. Burnley 31 4 13 14 26:45 25 19. Watford 32 6 4 22 30:62 22 20. Norwich 32 5 6 21 22:66 21