Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 10. aprila - Izidi 32. kroga angleške nogometne lige (2).
* Izidi, 32. krog: - petek, 8. april: Newcastle - Wolverhampton 1:0 (0:0) - sobota, 9. april: Everton - Manchester United 1:0 (1:0) Arsenal - Brighton 1:2 (0:1) Southampton - Chelsea 0:6 (0:4) Watford - Leeds 0:3 (0:1) Aston Villa - Tottenham 0:4 (0:1) - nedelja, 10. april: Brentford - West Ham 2:0 (0:0) Leicester - Crystal Palace 2:1 (2:0) Norwich - Burnley 2:0 (1:0) Manchester City - Liverpool 2:2 (2:1) - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 31 23 5 3 72:20 74 2. Liverpool 31 22 7 2 79:22 73 3. Chelsea 30 18 8 4 64:23 62 4. Tottenham 31 18 3 10 56:37 57 5. Arsenal 30 17 3 10 45:36 54 6. West Ham 32 15 6 11 51:42 51 7. Manchester United 31 14 9 8 49:42 51 8. Wolverhampton 32 15 4 13 33:28 49 9. Leicester 29 11 7 11 45:48 40 10. Crystal Palace 31 8 13 10 43:40 37 11. Brighton 31 8 13 10 28:37 37 12. Aston Villa 31 11 3 17 42:46 36 13. Brentford 32 10 6 16 39:48 36 14. Southampton 31 8 12 11 37:52 36 15. Newcastle 31 8 10 13 34:54 34 16. Leeds 32 8 9 15 38:68 33 17. Everton 30 8 4 18 33:52 28 18. Burnley 30 4 12 14 25:44 24 19. Watford 31 6 4 21 29:60 22 20. Norwich 31 5 6 20 20:63 21