Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 10. aprila - Izidi 32. kroga angleške nogometne lige (2).

* Izidi, 32. krog:
- petek, 8. april:
Newcastle - Wolverhampton                 1:0 (0:0)

- sobota, 9. april:
Everton - Manchester United               1:0 (1:0)
Arsenal - Brighton                        1:2 (0:1)
Southampton - Chelsea                     0:6 (0:4)
Watford - Leeds                           0:3 (0:1)
Aston Villa - Tottenham                   0:4 (0:1)

- nedelja, 10. april:
Brentford - West Ham                      2:0 (0:0)
Leicester - Crystal Palace                2:1 (2:0)
Norwich - Burnley                         2:0 (1:0)
Manchester City - Liverpool               2:2 (2:1)

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City      31  23   5   3  72:20  74
 2. Liverpool            31  22   7   2  79:22  73
 3. Chelsea              30  18   8   4  64:23  62
 4. Tottenham            31  18   3  10  56:37  57
 5. Arsenal              30  17   3  10  45:36  54
 6. West Ham             32  15   6  11  51:42  51
 7. Manchester United    31  14   9   8  49:42  51
 8. Wolverhampton        32  15   4  13  33:28  49
 9. Leicester            29  11   7  11  45:48  40
10. Crystal Palace       31   8  13  10  43:40  37
11. Brighton             31   8  13  10  28:37  37
12. Aston Villa          31  11   3  17  42:46  36
13. Brentford            32  10   6  16  39:48  36
14. Southampton          31   8  12  11  37:52  36
15. Newcastle            31   8  10  13  34:54  34
16. Leeds                32   8   9  15  38:68  33
17. Everton              30   8   4  18  33:52  28
18. Burnley              30   4  12  14  25:44  24
19. Watford              31   6   4  21  29:60  22
20. Norwich              31   5   6  20  20:63  21
© STA, 2022