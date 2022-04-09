Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)
London, 9. aprila - Izidi 32. kroga angleške nogometne lige (3).
* Izidi, 32. krog: - petek, 8. april: Newcastle - Wolverhampton 1:0 (0:0) - sobota, 9. april: Everton - Manchester United 1:0 (1:0) Arsenal - Brighton 1:2 (0:1) Southampton - Chelsea 0:6 (0:4) Watford - Leeds 0:3 (0:1) Aston Villa - Tottenham 0:4 (0:1) - nedelja, 10. april: 15.00 Brentford - West Ham 15.00 Leicester - Crystal Palace 15.00 Norwich - Burnley 17.30 Manchester City - Liverpool - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 30 23 4 3 70:18 73 2. Liverpool 30 22 6 2 77:20 72 3. Chelsea 30 18 8 4 64:23 62 4. Tottenham 31 18 3 10 56:37 57 5. Arsenal 30 17 3 10 45:36 54 6. West Ham 31 15 6 10 51:40 51 7. Manchester United 31 14 9 8 49:42 51 8. Wolverhampton 32 15 4 13 33:28 49 9. Crystal Palace 30 8 13 9 42:38 37 10. Leicester 28 10 7 11 43:47 37 11. Brighton 31 8 13 10 28:37 37 12. Aston Villa 31 11 3 17 42:46 36 13. Southampton 31 8 12 11 37:52 36 14. Newcastle 31 8 10 13 34:54 34 15. Brentford 31 9 6 16 37:48 33 16. Leeds 32 8 9 15 38:68 33 17. Everton 30 8 4 18 33:52 28 18. Burnley 29 4 12 13 25:42 24 19. Watford 31 6 4 21 29:60 22 20. Norwich 30 4 6 20 18:63 18