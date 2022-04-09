Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 9. aprila - Izidi 32. kroga angleške nogometne lige (1).
* Izidi, 32. krog: - petek, 8. april: Newcastle - Wolverhampton 1:0 (0:0) - sobota, 9. april: Everton - Manchester United 1:0 (1:0) 16.00 Arsenal - Brighton 16.00 Southampton - Chelsea 16.00 Watford - Leeds 18.30 Aston Villa - Tottenham - nedelja, 10. april: 15.00 Brentford - West Ham 15.00 Leicester - Crystal Palace 15.00 Norwich - Burnley 17.30 Manchester City - Liverpool - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 30 23 4 3 70:18 73 2. Liverpool 30 22 6 2 77:20 72 3. Chelsea 29 17 8 4 58:23 59 4. Tottenham 30 17 3 10 52:37 54 5. Arsenal 29 17 3 9 44:34 54 6. West Ham 31 15 6 10 51:40 51 7. Manchester United 31 14 9 8 49:42 51 8. Wolverhampton 32 15 4 13 33:28 49 9. Crystal Palace 30 8 13 9 42:38 37 10. Leicester 28 10 7 11 43:47 37 11. Aston Villa 30 11 3 16 42:42 36 12. Southampton 30 8 12 10 37:46 36 13. Brighton 30 7 13 10 26:36 34 14. Newcastle 31 8 10 13 34:54 34 15. Brentford 31 9 6 16 37:48 33 16. Leeds 31 7 9 15 35:68 30 17. Everton 30 8 4 18 33:52 28 18. Burnley 29 4 12 13 25:42 24 19. Watford 30 6 4 20 29:57 22 20. Norwich 30 4 6 20 18:63 18