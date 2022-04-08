Uporabniško ime
Geslo

Še nimate uporabniškega imena in gesla?
Registrirajte se.

Pomoč

Izid angleške nogometne lige

London, 8. aprila - Izidi 32. kroga angleške nogometne lige.

* Izidi, 32. krog:
- petek, 8. april:
Newcastle - Wolverhampton                 1:0 (0:0)

- sobota, 9. april:
13.30 Everton - Manchester United
16.00 Arsenal - Brighton
16.00 Southampton - Chelsea
16.00 Watford - Leeds
18.30 Aston Villa - Tottenham

- nedelja, 10. april:
15.00 Brentford - West Ham
15.00 Leicester - Crystal Palace
15.00 Norwich - Burnley
17.30 Manchester City - Liverpool

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City      30  23   4   3  70:18  73
 2. Liverpool            30  22   6   2  77:20  72
 3. Chelsea              29  17   8   4  58:23  59
 4. Tottenham            30  17   3  10  52:37  54
 5. Arsenal              29  17   3   9  44:34  54
 6. West Ham             31  15   6  10  51:40  51
 7. Manchester United    30  14   9   7  49:41  51
 8. Wolverhampton        32  15   4  13  33:28  49
 9. Crystal Palace       30   8  13   9  42:38  37
10. Leicester            28  10   7  11  43:47  37
11. Aston Villa          30  11   3  16  42:42  36
12. Southampton          30   8  12  10  37:46  36
13. Brighton             30   7  13  10  26:36  34
14. Newcastle            31   8  10  13  34:54  34
15. Brentford            31   9   6  16  37:48  33
16. Leeds                31   7   9  15  35:68  30
17. Everton              29   7   4  18  32:52  25
18. Burnley              29   4  12  13  25:42  24
19. Watford              30   6   4  20  29:57  22
20. Norwich              30   4   6  20  18:63  18
alz/ic/lr/alz
© STA, 2022