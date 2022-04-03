Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
Ljubljana, 3. aprila - Izidi 31. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 31. krog: - sobota, 2. april: Liverpool - Watford 2:0 (1:0) Brighton - Norwich 0:0 Burnley - Manchester City 0:2 (0:2) Chelsea - Brentford 1:4 (0:0) Leeds - Southampton 1:1 (1:0) Wolverhampton - Aston Villa 2:1 (2:0) Manchester United - Leicester 1:1 (0:0) - nedelja, 3. april: West Ham - Everton 2:1 (1:0) 17.30 Tottenham - Newcastle - ponedeljek, 4. april: 21.00 Crystal Palace - Arsenal - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 30 23 4 3 70:18 73 2. Liverpool 30 22 6 2 77:20 72 3. Chelsea 29 17 8 4 58:23 59 4. Arsenal 28 17 3 8 44:31 54 5. West Ham 31 15 6 10 51:40 51 6. Tottenham 29 16 3 10 47:36 51 7. Manchester United 30 14 9 7 49:41 51 8. Wolverhampton 31 15 4 12 33:27 49 9. Leicester 28 10 7 11 44:47 37 10. Aston Villa 30 11 3 14 42:42 36 11. Southampton 30 8 12 10 37:46 36 12. Crystal Palace 29 7 13 10 39:38 34 13. Brighton 30 7 13 10 26:36 34 14. Brentford 31 9 6 16 37:48 33 15. Newcastle 29 7 10 12 32:49 31 16. Leeds 31 7 9 15 35:68 30 17. Everton 28 7 4 17 30:49 25 18. Watford 30 6 4 20 29:57 22 19. Burnley 28 3 12 13 22:40 21 20. Norwich 30 4 6 20 18:63 18