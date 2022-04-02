Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)

Ljubljana, 2. aprila - Izidi 31. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).

* Izidi, 31. krog:
- sobota, 2. april:
Liverpool - Watford                    2:0 (1:0)
Brighton - Norwich                     0:0
Burnley - Manchester City              0:2 (0:2)
Chelsea - Brentford                    1:4 (0:0)
Leeds - Southampton                    1:1 (1:0)
Wolverhampton - Aston Villa            2:1 (2:0)
Manchester United - Leicester          1:1 (0:0)

- nedelja, 3. april:
15.00 West Ham - Everton
17.30 Tottenham - Newcastle

- ponedeljek, 4. april:
21.00 Crystal Palace - Arsenal

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City      30  23   4   3  70:18  73
 2. Liverpool            30  22   6   2  77:20  72
 3. Chelsea              29  17   8   4  58:23  59
 4. Arsenal              28  17   3   8  44:31  54
 5. Tottenham            29  16   3  10  47:36  51
 6. Manchester United    30  14   9   7  49:41  51
 7. Wolverhampton        31  15   4  12  33:27  49
 8. West Ham             30  14   6  10  49:39  48
 9. Leicester            28  10   7  11  44:47  37
10. Aston Villa          30  11   3  14  42:42  36
11. Southampton          30   8  12  10  37:46  36
12. Crystal Palace       29   7  13  10  39:38  34
13. Brighton             30   7  13  10  26:36  34
14. Brentford            31   9   6  16  37:48  33
15. Newcastle            29   7  10  12  32:49  31
16. Leeds                31   7   9  15  35:68  30
17. Everton              27   7   4  16  29:47  25
18. Watford              30   6   4  20  29:57  22
19. Burnley              28   3  12  13  22:40  21
20. Norwich              30   4   6  20  18:63  18
