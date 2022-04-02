Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

Ljubljana, 2. aprila - Izidi 31. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 31. krog:
- sobota, 2. april:
Liverpool - Watford                    2:0 (1:0)
16.00 Brighton - Norwich
16.00 Burnley - Manchester City
16.00 Chelsea - Brentford
16.00 Leeds - Southampton
16.00 Wolverhampton - Aston Villa
18.30 Manchester United - Leicester

- nedelja, 3. april:
15.00 West Ham - Everton
17.30 Tottenham - Newcastle

- ponedeljek, 4. april:
21.00 Crystal Palace - Arsenal

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool            30  22   6   2  77:20  72
 2. Manchester City      29  22   4   3  68:18  70
 3. Chelsea              28  17   8   3  57:19  59
 4. Arsenal              28  17   3   8  44:31  54
 5. Tottenham            29  16   3  10  47:36  51
 6. Manchester United    29  14   8   7  48:40  50
 7. West Ham             30  14   6  10  49:39  48
 8. Wolverhampton        30  14   4  12  31:26  46
 9. Aston Villa          29  11   3  13  41:40  36
10. Leicester            27  10   6  11  43:46  36
11. Southampton          29   8  11  10  36:45  35
12. Crystal Palace       29   7  13  10  39:38  34
13. Brighton             29   7  12  10  26:36  33
14. Newcastle            29   7  10  12  32:49  31
15. Brentford            30   8   6  16  33:47  30
16. Leeds                30   7   8  15  34:67  29
17. Everton              27   7   4  16  29:47  25
18. Watford              30   6   4  20  29:57  22
19. Burnley              27   3  12  12  22:38  21
20. Norwich              29   4   5  20  18:63  17
© STA, 2022