Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
Ljubljana, 2. aprila - Izidi 31. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 31. krog: - sobota, 2. april: Liverpool - Watford 2:0 (1:0) 16.00 Brighton - Norwich 16.00 Burnley - Manchester City 16.00 Chelsea - Brentford 16.00 Leeds - Southampton 16.00 Wolverhampton - Aston Villa 18.30 Manchester United - Leicester - nedelja, 3. april: 15.00 West Ham - Everton 17.30 Tottenham - Newcastle - ponedeljek, 4. april: 21.00 Crystal Palace - Arsenal - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 30 22 6 2 77:20 72 2. Manchester City 29 22 4 3 68:18 70 3. Chelsea 28 17 8 3 57:19 59 4. Arsenal 28 17 3 8 44:31 54 5. Tottenham 29 16 3 10 47:36 51 6. Manchester United 29 14 8 7 48:40 50 7. West Ham 30 14 6 10 49:39 48 8. Wolverhampton 30 14 4 12 31:26 46 9. Aston Villa 29 11 3 13 41:40 36 10. Leicester 27 10 6 11 43:46 36 11. Southampton 29 8 11 10 36:45 35 12. Crystal Palace 29 7 13 10 39:38 34 13. Brighton 29 7 12 10 26:36 33 14. Newcastle 29 7 10 12 32:49 31 15. Brentford 30 8 6 16 33:47 30 16. Leeds 30 7 8 15 34:67 29 17. Everton 27 7 4 16 29:47 25 18. Watford 30 6 4 20 29:57 22 19. Burnley 27 3 12 12 22:38 21 20. Norwich 29 4 5 20 18:63 17