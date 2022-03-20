Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 20. marca - Izidi 30. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 30. krog: - četrtek, 10. marec: Norwich City - Chelsea 1:3 (0:2) - petek, 18. marec: Wolverhampton Wanderers - Leeds United 2:3 (2:0) - sobota, 19. marec: Aston Villa - Arsenal 0:1 (0:1) - nedelja, 20. marec: Leicester City - Brentford 2:1 (2:0) Tottenham Hotspur - West Ham United 3:1 (2:1) - torek, 19. april: 21.00 Liverpool - Manchester United - sreda, 20. april: 20.45 Newcastle - Crystal Palace 21.00 Manchester City - Brighton - četrtek, 21. april: 20.45 Burnley - Southampton Watford - Everton (preloženo) - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 29 22 4 3 68:18 70 2. Liverpool 29 21 6 2 75:20 69 3. Chelsea 28 17 8 3 57:19 59 4. Arsenal 28 17 3 8 44:31 54 5. Tottenham 29 16 3 10 47:36 51 6. Manchester United 29 14 8 7 48:40 50 7. West Ham 30 14 6 10 49:39 48 8. Wolverhampton 30 14 4 12 31:26 46 9. Aston Villa 29 11 3 13 41:40 36 10. Leicester 27 10 6 11 43:46 36 11. Southampton 29 8 11 10 36:45 35 12. Crystal Palace 29 7 13 10 39:38 34 13. Brighton 29 7 12 10 26:36 33 14. Newcastle 29 7 10 12 32:49 31 15. Brentford 30 8 6 16 33:47 30 16. Leeds 30 7 8 15 34:67 29 17. Everton 27 7 4 16 29:47 25 18. Watford 29 6 4 19 29:55 22 19. Burnley 27 3 12 12 22:38 21 20. Norwich 29 4 5 20 18:63 17