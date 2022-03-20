Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 20. marca - Izidi 30. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 30. krog:
- četrtek, 10. marec:
Norwich City - Chelsea                     1:3 (0:2)

- petek, 18. marec:
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Leeds United     2:3 (2:0)

- sobota, 19. marec:
Aston Villa - Arsenal                      0:1 (0:1)

- nedelja, 20. marec:
Leicester City - Brentford                 2:1 (2:0)
Tottenham Hotspur - West Ham United        3:1 (2:1)

- torek, 19. april:
21.00 Liverpool - Manchester United

- sreda, 20. april:
20.45 Newcastle - Crystal Palace
21.00 Manchester City - Brighton

- četrtek, 21. april:
20.45 Burnley - Southampton

Watford - Everton (preloženo)

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City      29  22   4   3  68:18  70
 2. Liverpool            29  21   6   2  75:20  69
 3. Chelsea              28  17   8   3  57:19  59
 4. Arsenal              28  17   3   8  44:31  54
 5. Tottenham            29  16   3  10  47:36  51
 6. Manchester United    29  14   8   7  48:40  50
 7. West Ham             30  14   6  10  49:39  48
 8. Wolverhampton        30  14   4  12  31:26  46
 9. Aston Villa          29  11   3  13  41:40  36
10. Leicester            27  10   6  11  43:46  36
11. Southampton          29   8  11  10  36:45  35
12. Crystal Palace       29   7  13  10  39:38  34
13. Brighton             29   7  12  10  26:36  33
14. Newcastle            29   7  10  12  32:49  31
15. Brentford            30   8   6  16  33:47  30
16. Leeds                30   7   8  15  34:67  29
17. Everton              27   7   4  16  29:47  25
18. Watford              29   6   4  19  29:55  22
19. Burnley              27   3  12  12  22:38  21
20. Norwich              29   4   5  20  18:63  17
ic/ag/ic
© STA, 2022