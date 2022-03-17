Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige

Ljubljana, 17. marca - Izid zaostale tekme 20. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izid, zaostala tekma 20. kroga:
Everton - Newcastle United         1:0 (0:0)

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City      29  22   4   3  68:18  70
 2. Liverpool            29  21   6   2  75:20  69
 3. Chelsea              28  17   8   3  57:19  59
 4. Arsenal              27  16   3   8  43:31  51
 5. Manchester United    29  14   8   7  48:40  50
 6. West Ham             29  14   6   9  48:36  48
 7. Tottenham            28  15   3  10  44:35  48
 8. Wolverhampton        29  14   4  11  29:23  46
 9. Aston Villa          28  11   3  12  41:39  36
10. Southampton          29   8  11  10  36:45  35
11. Crystal Palace       29   7  13  10  39:38  34
12. Leicester            26   9   6  11  41:45  33
13. Brighton             29   7  12  10  26:36  33
14. Newcastle            29   7  10  12  32:49  31
15. Brentford            29   8   6  15  32:45  30
16. Leeds                29   6   8  15  31:65  26
17. Everton              27   7   4  16  29:47  25
18. Watford              29   6   4  19  29:55  22
19. Burnley              27   3  12  12  22:38  21
20. Norwich              29   4   5  20  18:63  17
lr/ic
© STA, 2022