Izidi angleške nogometne lige
Ljubljana, 17. marca - Izid zaostale tekme 20. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izid, zaostala tekma 20. kroga: Everton - Newcastle United 1:0 (0:0) - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 29 22 4 3 68:18 70 2. Liverpool 29 21 6 2 75:20 69 3. Chelsea 28 17 8 3 57:19 59 4. Arsenal 27 16 3 8 43:31 51 5. Manchester United 29 14 8 7 48:40 50 6. West Ham 29 14 6 9 48:36 48 7. Tottenham 28 15 3 10 44:35 48 8. Wolverhampton 29 14 4 11 29:23 46 9. Aston Villa 28 11 3 12 41:39 36 10. Southampton 29 8 11 10 36:45 35 11. Crystal Palace 29 7 13 10 39:38 34 12. Leicester 26 9 6 11 41:45 33 13. Brighton 29 7 12 10 26:36 33 14. Newcastle 29 7 10 12 32:49 31 15. Brentford 29 8 6 15 32:45 30 16. Leeds 29 6 8 15 31:65 26 17. Everton 27 7 4 16 29:47 25 18. Watford 29 6 4 19 29:55 22 19. Burnley 27 3 12 12 22:38 21 20. Norwich 29 4 5 20 18:63 17