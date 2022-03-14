Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 14. marca - Izidi 29. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi:
- sobota, 12. marec:
Brighton - Liverpool               0:2 (0:1)
Brentford - Burnley                2:0 (0:0)
Manchester United - Tottenham      3:2 (2:1)

- nedelja, 13. marec:
Chelsea - Newcastle United         1:0 (0:0)
Everton - Wolverhampton            0:1 (0:0)
Southampton - Watford              1:2 (1:2)
Leeds - Norwich                    2:1 (1:0)
West Ham - Aston Villa             2:1 (0:0)
Arsenal - Leicester                2:0 (1:0)

- ponedeljek, 14. marec:
Crystal Palace - Manchester City   0:0

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City      29  22   4   3  68:18  70
 2. Liverpool            28  20   6   2  73:20  66
 3. Chelsea              28  17   8   3  57:19  59
 4. Arsenal              26  16   3   7  43:29  51
 5. Manchester United    29  14   8   7  48:40  50
 6. West Ham             29  14   6   9  48:36  48
 7. Wolverhampton        29  14   4  11  29:23  46
 8. Tottenham            27  14   3  10  42:35  45
 9. Aston Villa          28  11   3  12  41:39  36
10. Southampton          29   8  11  10  36:45  35
11. Crystal Palace       29   7  13  10  39:38  34
12. Leicester            26   9   6  11  41:45  33
13. Brighton             28   7  12   9  26:34  33
14. Newcastle            28   7  10  11  32:48  31
15. Brentford            29   8   6  15  32:45  30
16. Leeds                29   6   8  15  31:65  26
17. Everton              26   6   4  16  28:47  22
18. Watford              29   6   4  19  29:55  22
19. Burnley              27   3  12  12  22:38  21
20. Norwich              29   4   5  20  18:63  17
