Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 14. marca - Izidi 29. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi: - sobota, 12. marec: Brighton - Liverpool 0:2 (0:1) Brentford - Burnley 2:0 (0:0) Manchester United - Tottenham 3:2 (2:1) - nedelja, 13. marec: Chelsea - Newcastle United 1:0 (0:0) Everton - Wolverhampton 0:1 (0:0) Southampton - Watford 1:2 (1:2) Leeds - Norwich 2:1 (1:0) West Ham - Aston Villa 2:1 (0:0) Arsenal - Leicester 2:0 (1:0) - ponedeljek, 14. marec: Crystal Palace - Manchester City 0:0 - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 29 22 4 3 68:18 70 2. Liverpool 28 20 6 2 73:20 66 3. Chelsea 28 17 8 3 57:19 59 4. Arsenal 26 16 3 7 43:29 51 5. Manchester United 29 14 8 7 48:40 50 6. West Ham 29 14 6 9 48:36 48 7. Wolverhampton 29 14 4 11 29:23 46 8. Tottenham 27 14 3 10 42:35 45 9. Aston Villa 28 11 3 12 41:39 36 10. Southampton 29 8 11 10 36:45 35 11. Crystal Palace 29 7 13 10 39:38 34 12. Leicester 26 9 6 11 41:45 33 13. Brighton 28 7 12 9 26:34 33 14. Newcastle 28 7 10 11 32:48 31 15. Brentford 29 8 6 15 32:45 30 16. Leeds 29 6 8 15 31:65 26 17. Everton 26 6 4 16 28:47 22 18. Watford 29 6 4 19 29:55 22 19. Burnley 27 3 12 12 22:38 21 20. Norwich 29 4 5 20 18:63 17