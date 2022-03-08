Izidi angleške nogometne lige
Ljubljana, 8. marca - Izidi 28. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 28. krog: - sobota, 5. marec: Leicester City - Leeds United 1:0 (0:0) Aston Villa - Southampton 4:0 (2:0) Burnley - Chelsea 0:4 (0:0) Newcastle United - Brighton 2:1 (2:0) Norwich - Brentford 1:3 (0:1) Wolverhampton - Crystal Palace 0:2 (0:2) Liverpool - West Ham 1:0 (1:0) - nedelja, 6. marec: Watford - Arsenal 2:3 (1:2) Manchester City - Manchester United 4:1 (2:1) - ponedeljek, 7. marec: Tottenham - Everton 5:0 (3:0) - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 28 22 3 3 68:18 69 2. Liverpool 27 19 6 2 71:20 63 3. Chelsea 26 15 8 3 53:18 53 4. Arsenal 25 15 3 7 41:29 48 5. Manchester United 28 13 8 7 45:38 47 6. West Ham 28 13 6 9 46:35 45 7. Tottenham 26 14 3 9 40:32 45 8. Wolverhampton 27 12 4 11 24:23 40 9. Southampton 27 8 11 8 34:41 35 10. Crystal Palace 28 7 12 10 39:38 33 11. Aston Villa 26 10 3 12 37:37 33 12. Leicester 25 9 6 10 41:43 33 13. Brighton 27 7 12 8 26:32 33 14. Newcastle 26 6 10 10 30:46 28 15. Brentford 28 7 6 15 30:45 27 16. Leeds 27 5 8 14 29:61 23 17. Everton 25 6 4 15 28:46 22 18. Burnley 26 3 12 11 22:36 21 19. Watford 27 5 4 18 27:50 19 20. Norwich 27 4 5 18 16:57 17