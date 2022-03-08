Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige

Ljubljana, 8. marca - Izidi 28. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 28. krog:
- sobota, 5. marec:
Leicester City - Leeds United        1:0 (0:0)
Aston Villa - Southampton            4:0 (2:0)
Burnley - Chelsea                    0:4 (0:0)
Newcastle United - Brighton          2:1 (2:0)
Norwich - Brentford                  1:3 (0:1)
Wolverhampton - Crystal Palace       0:2 (0:2)
Liverpool - West Ham                 1:0 (1:0)

- nedelja, 6. marec:
Watford - Arsenal                    2:3 (1:2)
Manchester City - Manchester United  4:1 (2:1)

- ponedeljek, 7. marec:
Tottenham - Everton                  5:0 (3:0)

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City      28  22   3   3  68:18  69
 2. Liverpool            27  19   6   2  71:20  63
 3. Chelsea              26  15   8   3  53:18  53
 4. Arsenal              25  15   3   7  41:29  48
 5. Manchester United    28  13   8   7  45:38  47
 6. West Ham             28  13   6   9  46:35  45
 7. Tottenham            26  14   3   9  40:32  45
 8. Wolverhampton        27  12   4  11  24:23  40
 9. Southampton          27   8  11   8  34:41  35
10. Crystal Palace       28   7  12  10  39:38  33
11. Aston Villa          26  10   3  12  37:37  33
12. Leicester            25   9   6  10  41:43  33
13. Brighton             27   7  12   8  26:32  33
14. Newcastle            26   6  10  10  30:46  28
15. Brentford            28   7   6  15  30:45  27
16. Leeds                27   5   8  14  29:61  23
17. Everton              25   6   4  15  28:46  22
18. Burnley              26   3  12  11  22:36  21
19. Watford              27   5   4  18  27:50  19
20. Norwich              27   4   5  18  16:57  17
zza/zza
© STA, 2022