Uporabniško ime
Geslo

Še nimate uporabniškega imena in gesla?
Registrirajte se.

Pomoč

Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 5. marca - Izidi 28. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 28. krog:
- sobota, 5. marec:
Leicester City - Leeds United    1:0 (0:0)
Aston Villa - Southampton        4:0 (2:0)
Burnley - Chelsea                0:4 (0:0)
Newcastle United - Brighton      2:1 (2:0)
Norwich - Brentford              1:3 (0:1)
Wolverhampton - Crystal Palace   0:2 (0:2)
18.30 Liverpool - West Ham

- nedelja, 6. marec:
15.00 Watford - Arsenal
17.30 Manchester City - Manchester United

- ponedeljek, 7. marec:
21.00 Tottenham - Everton

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City      27  21   3   3  64:17  66
 2. Liverpool            26  18   6   2  70:20  60
 3. Chelsea              26  15   8   3  53:18  53
 4. Manchester United    27  13   8   6  44:34  47
 5. West Ham             27  13   6   8  46:34  45
 6. Arsenal              24  14   3   7  38:27  45
 7. Tottenham            25  13   3   9  35:32  42
 8. Wolverhampton        27  12   4  11  24:23  40
 9. Southampton          27   8  11   8  34:41  35
10. Crystal Palace       28   7  12  10  39:38  33
11. Aston Villa          26  10   3  12  37:37  33
12. Leicester            25   9   6  10  41:43  33
13. Brighton             27   7  12   8  26:32  33
14. Newcastle            26   6  10  10  30:46  28
15. Brentford            28   7   6  15  30:45  27
16. Leeds                27   5   8  14  29:61  23
17. Everton              24   6   4  14  28:41  22
18. Burnley              26   3  12  11  22:36  21
19. Watford              26   5   4  17  25:47  19
20. Norwich              27   4   5  18  16:57  17
ic/alz/ad/lr/ic
© STA, 2022