Izidi angleške nogometne lige

Ljubljana, 27. februarja - Izidi 27. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 27. krog:
- petek, 25. februar:
Southampton - Norwich City              2:0 (1:0)

- sobota, 26. februar:
Leeds United - Tottenham                0:4 (0:3)
Brighton & Hove Albion - Aston Villa    0:2 (0:1)
Crystal Palace - Burnley                1:1 (1:0)
Brentford - Newcastle                   0:2 (0:2)
Manchester United - Watford             0:0
Everton - Manchester City               0:1 (0:0)

- nedelja, 27. februar:
West Ham - Wolverhampton                1:0 (0:0)

- sreda, 16. marec:
21.15 Arsenal - Liverpool

- preloženo:
Chelsea - Leicester City

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City      27  21   3   3  64:17  66
 2. Liverpool            26  18   6   2  70:20  60
 3. Chelsea              25  14   8   3  49:18  50
 4. Manchester United    27  13   8   6  44:34  47
 5. West Ham             27  13   6   8  46:34  45
 6. Arsenal              24  14   3   7  38:27  45
 7. Tottenham            25  13   3   9  35:32  42
 8. Wolverhampton        26  12   4  10  24:21  40
 9. Southampton          26   8  11   7  34:37  35
10. Brighton             26   7  12   7  25:30  33
11. Crystal Palace       27   6  12  10  37:38  30
12. Aston Villa          25   9   3  12  33:37  30
13. Leicester            23   7   6  10  38:43  27
14. Newcastle            25   5  10  10  28:45  25
15. Brentford            27   6   6  15  27:44  24
16. Leeds                26   5   8  13  29:60  23
17. Everton              24   6   4  14  28:41  22
18. Burnley              24   3  12   9  22:30  21
19. Watford              26   5   4  17  25:47  19
20. Norwich              26   4   5  17  15:54  17
