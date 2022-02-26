Uporabniško ime
Geslo

Še nimate uporabniškega imena in gesla?
Registrirajte se.

Pomoč

Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)

Ljubljana, 26. februarja - Izidi 27. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).

* Izidi, 27. krog:
- petek, 25. februar:
Southampton - Norwich City              2:0 (1:0)

- sobota, 26. februar:
Leeds United - Tottenham                0:4 (0:3)
Brighton & Hove Albion - Aston Villa    0:2 (0:1)
Crystal Palace - Burnley                1:1 (1:0)
Brentford - Newcastle                   0:2 (0:2)
Manchester United - Watford             0:0
Everton - Manchester City               0:1 (0:0)

- nedelja, 27. februar:
15.00 West Ham - Wolverhampton

- sreda, 16. marec:
21.15 Arsenal - Liverpool

Chelsea - Leicester City (preloženo)

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City      27  21   3   3  64:17  66
 2. Liverpool            26  18   6   2  70:20  60
 3. Chelsea              25  14   8   3  49:18  50
 4. Manchester United    27  13   8   6  44:34  47
 5. Arsenal              24  14   3   7  38:27  45
 6. West Ham             26  12   6   8  45:34  42
 7. Tottenham            25  13   3   9  35:32  42
 8. Wolverhampton        25  12   4   9  24:20  40
 9. Southampton          26   8  11   7  34:37  35
10. Brighton             26   7  12   7  25:30  33
11. Crystal Palace       27   6  12  10  37:38  30
12. Aston Villa          25   9   3  12  33:37  30
13. Leicester            23   7   6  10  38:43  27
14. Newcastle            25   5  10  10  28:45  25
15. Brentford            27   6   6  15  27:44  24
16. Leeds                26   5   8  13  29:60  23
17. Everton              24   6   4  14  28:41  22
18. Burnley              24   3  12   9  22:30  21
19. Watford              26   5   4  17  25:47  19
20. Norwich              26   4   5  17  15:54  17
ad/lr/ad
© STA, 2022