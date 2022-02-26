Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
Ljubljana, 26. februarja - Izidi 27. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi, 27. krog: - petek, 25. februar: Southampton - Norwich City 2:0 (1:0) - sobota, 26. februar: Leeds United - Tottenham 0:4 (0:3) Brighton & Hove Albion - Aston Villa 0:2 (0:1) Crystal Palace - Burnley 1:1 (1:0) Brentford - Newcastle 0:2 (0:2) Manchester United - Watford 0:0 18.30 Everton - Manchester City - nedelja, 27. februar: 15.00 West Ham - Wolverhampton - sreda, 16. marec: 21.15. Arsenal - Liverpool Chelsea - Leicester City (preloženo) - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 26 20 3 3 63:17 63 2. Liverpool 26 18 6 2 70:20 60 3. Chelsea 25 14 8 3 49:18 50 4. Manchester United 27 13 8 6 44:34 47 5. Arsenal 24 14 3 7 38:27 45 6. West Ham 26 12 6 8 45:34 42 7. Tottenham 25 13 3 9 35:32 42 8. Wolverhampton 25 12 4 9 24:20 40 9. Southampton 26 8 11 7 34:37 35 10. Brighton 26 7 12 7 25:30 33 11. Crystal Palace 27 6 12 10 37:38 30 12. Aston Villa 25 9 3 12 33:37 30 13. Leicester 23 7 6 10 38:43 27 14. Newcastle 25 5 10 10 28:45 25 15. Brentford 27 6 6 15 27:44 24 16. Leeds 26 5 8 13 29:60 23 17. Everton 23 6 4 13 28:40 22 18. Burnley 24 3 12 9 22:30 21 19. Watford 26 5 4 17 25:47 19 20. Norwich 26 4 5 17 15:54 17