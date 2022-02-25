Uporabniško ime
Geslo

Še nimate uporabniškega imena in gesla?
Registrirajte se.

Pomoč

Izidi angleške nogometne lige

Ljubljana, 25. februarja - Izidi 27. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 27. krog:
- petek, 25. februar:
Southampton - Norwich City           2:0 (1:0)

- sobota, 26. februar:
13.30 Leeds United - Tottenham Hotspur
16.00 Brighton & Hove Albion - Aston Villa
16.00 Crystal Palace - Burnley
16.00 Brentford - Newcastle United
16.00 Manchester United - Watford
18.30 Everton - Manchester City

- nedelja, 27. februar:
15.00 West Ham United - Wolverhampton Wanderers

- sreda, 16. marec:
21.15. Arsenal - Liverpool

Chelsea - Leicester City (preloženo)

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City      26  20   3   3  63:17  63
 2. Liverpool            26  18   6   2  70:20  60
 3. Chelsea              25  14   8   3  49:18  50
 4. Manchester United    26  13   7   6  44:34  46
 5. Arsenal              24  14   3   7  38:27  45
 6. West Ham             26  12   6   8  45:34  42
 7. Wolverhampton        25  12   4   9  24:20  40
 8. Tottenham            24  12   3   9  31:31  39
 9. Southampton          26   8  11   7  34:37  35
10. Brighton             25   7  12   6  25:28  33
11. Crystal Palace       26   6  11  10  36:38  29
12. Leicester            23   7   6  10  38:43  27
13. Aston Villa          24   8   3  12  31:36  27
14. Brentford            26   6   6  14  27:42  24
15. Leeds                25   5   8  12  29:56  23
16. Everton              23   6   4  13  28:40  22
17. Newcastle            24   4  10  10  26:45  22
18. Burnley              23   3  11   9  21:29  20
19. Watford              25   5   3  17  25:47  18
20. Norwich              26   4   5  17  15:54  17
lr/lr
© STA, 2022