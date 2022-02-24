Izidi angleške nogometne lige
Ljubljana, 24. februarja - Izid zaostale tekme 20. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Zaostala tekma 20. kroga: Arsenal - Wolverhampton Wanderers 2:1 (0:1) - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 26 20 3 3 63:17 63 2. Liverpool 26 18 6 2 70:20 60 3. Chelsea 25 14 8 3 49:18 50 4. Manchester United 26 13 7 6 44:34 46 5. Arsenal 24 14 3 7 38:27 45 6. West Ham 26 12 6 8 45:34 42 7. Wolverhampton 25 12 4 9 24:20 40 8. Tottenham 24 12 3 9 31:31 39 9. Brighton 25 7 12 6 25:28 33 10. Southampton 25 7 11 7 32:37 32 11. Crystal Palace 26 6 11 10 36:38 29 12. Leicester 23 7 6 10 38:43 27 13. Aston Villa 24 8 3 12 31:36 27 14. Brentford 26 6 6 14 27:42 24 15. Leeds 25 5 8 12 29:56 23 16. Everton 23 6 4 13 28:40 22 17. Newcastle 24 4 10 10 26:45 22 18. Burnley 23 3 11 9 21:29 20 19. Watford 25 5 3 17 25:47 18 20. Norwich 25 4 5 16 15:52 17