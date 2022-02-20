Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 20. februarja - Izidi 26. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi: sobota, 19. februarja: West Ham - Newcastle 1:1 (1:1) Aston Villa - Watford 0:1 (0:1) Brighton - Burnley 0:3 (0:2) Crystal Palace - Chelsea 0:1 (0:0) Arsenal - Brentford 2:1 (0:0) Liverpool - Norwich 3:1 (0:0) Southampton - Everton 2:0 (0:0) Manchester City - Tottenham 2:3 (1:1) nedelja, 20. februar: Leeds - Manchester United 2:4 (0:2) Wolverhampton - Leicester 2:1 (1:1) - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 26 20 3 3 63:17 63 2. Liverpool 25 17 6 2 64:20 57 3. Chelsea 25 14 8 3 49:18 50 4. Manchester United 26 13 7 6 44:34 46 5. West Ham 26 12 6 8 45:34 42 6. Arsenal 23 13 3 7 36:26 42 7. Wolverhampton 24 12 4 8 23:18 40 8. Tottenham 23 12 3 8 31:30 39 9. Brighton 25 7 12 6 25:28 33 10. Southampton 25 7 11 7 32:37 32 11. Leicester 23 7 6 10 38:43 27 12. Aston Villa 24 8 3 12 31:36 27 13. Crystal Palace 25 5 11 10 32:37 26 14. Brentford 26 6 6 14 27:42 24 15. Leeds 24 5 8 11 29:50 23 16. Everton 23 6 4 13 28:40 22 17. Newcastle 24 4 10 10 26:45 22 18. Watford 24 5 3 16 24:43 18 19. Burnley 22 2 11 9 20:29 17 20. Norwich 25 4 5 16 15:52 17