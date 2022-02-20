Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 20. februarja - Izidi 26. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi:
sobota, 19. februarja:
West Ham - Newcastle           1:1 (1:1)
Aston Villa - Watford          0:1 (0:1)
Brighton - Burnley             0:3 (0:2)
Crystal Palace - Chelsea       0:1 (0:0)
Arsenal - Brentford            2:1 (0:0)
Liverpool - Norwich            3:1 (0:0)
Southampton - Everton          2:0 (0:0)
Manchester City - Tottenham    2:3 (1:1)

 nedelja, 20. februar:
Leeds - Manchester United      2:4 (0:2)
Wolverhampton - Leicester      2:1 (1:1)

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City      26  20   3   3  63:17  63
 2. Liverpool            25  17   6   2  64:20  57
 3. Chelsea              25  14   8   3  49:18  50
 4. Manchester United    26  13   7   6  44:34  46
 5. West Ham             26  12   6   8  45:34  42
 6. Arsenal              23  13   3   7  36:26  42
 7. Wolverhampton        24  12   4   8  23:18  40
 8. Tottenham            23  12   3   8  31:30  39
 9. Brighton             25   7  12   6  25:28  33
10. Southampton          25   7  11   7  32:37  32
11. Leicester            23   7   6  10  38:43  27
12. Aston Villa          24   8   3  12  31:36  27
13. Crystal Palace       25   5  11  10  32:37  26
14. Brentford            26   6   6  14  27:42  24
15. Leeds                24   5   8  11  29:50  23
16. Everton              23   6   4  13  28:40  22
17. Newcastle            24   4  10  10  26:45  22
18. Watford              24   5   3  16  24:43  18
19. Burnley              22   2  11   9  20:29  17
20. Norwich              25   4   5  16  15:52  17
