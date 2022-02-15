Uporabniško ime
Izid angleške nogometne lige

London, 15. februarja - Izid zaostale tekme 18. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izid, zaostala tekma 18. kroga:
- torek, 15. februar:
Manchester United - Brighton & Hove Albion 2:0 (0:0)

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City      25  20   3   2  61:14  63
 2. Liverpool            24  16   6   2  61:19  54
 3. Chelsea              24  13   8   3  48:18  47
 4. Manchester United    25  12   7   6  40:32  43
 5. West Ham             25  12   5   8  44:33  41
 6. Arsenal              22  12   3   7  34:25  39
 7. Wolverhampton        23  11   4   8  21:17  37
 8. Tottenham            22  11   3   8  28:28  36
 9. Brighton             24   7  12   5  25:25  33
10. Southampton          24   6  11   7  30:37  29
11. Leicester            22   7   6   9  37:41  27
12. Aston Villa          23   8   3  12  31:36  27
13. Crystal Palace       24   5  11   8  32:35  26
14. Brentford            25   6   6  13  26:40  24
15. Leeds                23   5   8  10  27:46  23
16. Everton              22   6   4  12  28:38  22
17. Newcastle            23   4   9  10  25:44  21
18. Norwich              24   4   5  15  14:50  17
19. Watford              23   4   3  16  23:43  15
20. Burnley              21   1  11   9  17:29  14
© STA, 2022