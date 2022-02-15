Izid angleške nogometne lige
London, 15. februarja - Izid zaostale tekme 18. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izid, zaostala tekma 18. kroga: - torek, 15. februar: Manchester United - Brighton & Hove Albion 2:0 (0:0) - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 25 20 3 2 61:14 63 2. Liverpool 24 16 6 2 61:19 54 3. Chelsea 24 13 8 3 48:18 47 4. Manchester United 25 12 7 6 40:32 43 5. West Ham 25 12 5 8 44:33 41 6. Arsenal 22 12 3 7 34:25 39 7. Wolverhampton 23 11 4 8 21:17 37 8. Tottenham 22 11 3 8 28:28 36 9. Brighton 24 7 12 5 25:25 33 10. Southampton 24 6 11 7 30:37 29 11. Leicester 22 7 6 9 37:41 27 12. Aston Villa 23 8 3 12 31:36 27 13. Crystal Palace 24 5 11 8 32:35 26 14. Brentford 25 6 6 13 26:40 24 15. Leeds 23 5 8 10 27:46 23 16. Everton 22 6 4 12 28:38 22 17. Newcastle 23 4 9 10 25:44 21 18. Norwich 24 4 5 15 14:50 17 19. Watford 23 4 3 16 23:43 15 20. Burnley 21 1 11 9 17:29 14